Latest UFC rankings update: Rafael Fiziev boots Tony Ferguson from lightweight Top 10

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when Conor McGregor was UFC lightweight champion and top contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the 155-pound division, respectively.

Fast-forward a few years and Nurmagomedov is retired from combat sports while McGregor and Ferguson are no longer ranked in the Top 10 of the lightweight division. “Notorious” is currently idling at No. 12 while Ferguson recently dropped two places to No. 11.

Blame surging contender Rafael Fiziev.

“Ataman” captured his sixth straight victory by smashing former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the UFC Vegas 58 main event last weekend in “Sin City,” improving three spots to No. 7 while sending the aging Brazilian down one place down to No. 8.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Israel Adesanya

4. Charles Oliveira

5. Francis Ngannou

6. Aljamain Sterling +1

7. Dustin Poirier -1

8. Deiveson Figueiredo +2

9. Jiri Prochazka

10. Max Holloway -2

11. Jon Jones

12. Stipe Miocic

13. Petr Yan

14. Robert Whittaker

15. Glover Teixeira

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Kai Kara France

3. Askar Askarov

4. Alexandre Pantoja

5. Brandon Royval

6. Alex Perez

7. Matheus Nicolau

8. Matt Schnell

9. David Dvorak

10. Tim Elliott

11. Amir Albazi +1

12. Su Mudaerji -1

13. Manel Kape

14. (T) Tagir Ulanbekov

14. (T) Jeffrey Molina +1

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Jose Aldo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Marlon Vera

6. Merab Dvalishvili

7. Rob Font

8. Dominick Cruz

9. Pedro Munhoz

10. Song Yadong

11. Frankie Edgar +1

12. Sean O’Malley +1

13. Ricky Simon -1

14. Jack Shore

15. (T) Umar Nurmagomedov

15. (T) Adrian Yanez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. (T) Yair Rodriguez

3. (T) Josh Emmett

5. Calvin Kattar

6. Arnold Allen -1

7. Chan Sung Jung

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Bryce Mitchell

10. Dan Ige

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Edson Barboza

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Shane Burgos

15. Ilia Topuria

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Islam Makhachev

5. Michael Chandler

6. Beneil Dariush

7. Rafael Fiziev +3

8. Rafael dos Anjos -1

9. Mateusz Gamrot -1

10. Arman Tsarukyan +1

11. Tony Ferguson -2

12. Conor McGregor

13. Dan Hooker

14. Jalin Turner

15. Damir Ismagulov

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1. Colby Covington

2. Leon Edwards

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Belal Muhammed

6. Vicente Luque

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Jorge Masvidal

9. Sean Brady

10. Shavkat Rakhmonov

11. Michael Chiesa

12. Neil Magny

13. Geoff Neal

14. Li Jingliang

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Jared Cannonier

3. Marvin Vettori -1

4. Derek Brunson

5. Paulo Costa

6. Alex Pereira

7. Sean Strickland

8. Jack Hermansson

9. Darren Till

10. Andre Muniz

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Uriah Hall

13. Nassourdine Imavov

14. Dricus Du Plessis

15. Brad Tavares

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jiri Prochazka

1. Glover Teixeira

2. Jan Blachowicz

3. Aleksandar Rakic

4. Magomed Ankalaev

5. Anthony Smith

6. Thiago Santos

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Paul Craig

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Jamahal Hill

11. Nikita Krylov

12. Ryan Spann

13. Johnny Walker

14. Jim Crute

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Tai Tuivasa

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Derrick Lewis

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Alexander Volkov

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

9. Chris Daukaus

10. Marcin Tybura

11. Sergei Pavlovich

12. Alexandr Romanov +1

13. Shamil Abdurakhimov -1

14. Augusto Sakai

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Amanda Nunes

3. Julianna Pena

4. Rose Namajunas

5. Weili Zhang

6. Carla Esparza

7. Jessica Andrade

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Holly Holm

10. Katlyn Chookagian

11. Ketlen Vieira

12. Yan Xiaonan

13. Mackenzie Dern

14. Taila Santos

15. Raquel Pennington

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Carla Esparza

1. Rose Namajunas

2. Zhang Weili

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Mackenzie Dern

5. Yan Xiaonan

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Nina Nunes

8. Tecia Torres

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Michelle Waterson

11. Amanda Lemos

12. Virna Jandiroba

13. Angela Hill

14. Jessica Penne

15. Luana Pinheiro

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Talia Santos

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Alexa Grasso

6. Manon Fiorot +1

7. Viviane Araujo -1

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Andrea Lee

10. Maycee Barber

11. Casey O’Neill +1

12. Cynthia Calvillo -1

13. Erin Blanchfield +1

14. Tracy Cortez +1

15. Amanda Ribas *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Julianna Pena

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Irene Aldana

5. Raquel Pennington

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Aspen Ladd

8. Sara McMann

9. Pannie Kianzad

10. Miesha Tate

11. Macy Chiasson

12. (T) Lina Lansberg

12. (T) Karol Rosa +1

14. Julia Avila

15. Norma Dumont

There you have it.

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the featherweight division, following the UFC Long Island: “Ortega vs. Rodriguez” mixed martial arts (MMA) event scheduled for this Sat. night (July 16, 2022) on ABC from inside UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.