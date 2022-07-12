‘F—k you, Conor!’ Jake Paul issues fiery accusation-filled response to McGregor

Jake Paul held nothing back in his most recent retort to Conor McGregor.

Speaking yesterday (Mon., July 11, 2022) about a potential future match-up with “The Notorious” former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, Paul expressed how he feels the fight will happen at some point and that he knows McGregor is a “businessman.” Well, it didn’t take long before McGregor shut down “The Problem Child” calling him “a flop” and a “nobody.”

Today (Tues., July 12, 2022), Paul took to Twitter with full force, unleashing a scorching response to the Irishman, who has yet to learn it’s not always best to engage in these types of battles with celebrities who were created directly through social media.

“Conor, Conor, Conor ...” Paul said. “You’re more active on Twitter than you are in the Octagon. Stop taking trenbolone and start taking fights. You’re more actively cheating on your wife than you are in the Octagon. Your priorities are mixed up. Put down the bottle and get back to fighting. You haven’t won a fight in five f—king years and the last time you did was against [Donald] ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone who hasn’t won a fight against anyone since fighting you.

“I’m a nobody, you say in this tweet,” he continued. “Well, yeah, you’re right. I’m just a f—king kid from Ohio. I really am a nobody, but this is where you fought your sixth fight (shows video). There’s literally two people in the crowd. And this is where I’m gonna be fighting my sixth fight, Madison Square Garden — the mecca of boxing. Aug. 6, I know you’ll be watching, kiddo.”

As McGregor currently continues his road to recovery following his broken leg in his July 2021 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier (watch highlights), Paul is scheduled to next compete opposite Hassim Rahman Jr.

Along with calling Paul a “nobody,” McGregor also laughed at his pay-per-view (PPV) numbers, which he claimed to be 70,000 for two combined fights.

“Here’s another fun fact; in your 18th fight, you made $150,000,” Paul said. “In my fifth fight, I made $15 million. You want to talk about pay-per-view buys? Nate Robinson; 1.8 million. Ben Askren; 500,000. Tyron Woodley 1; 500,000. Tyron Woodley 2; No one even wanted to see that fight and we got 200,000 PPV buys. In the last five years, you’ve had zero pay-per-view buys because you don’t f—king fight.

“You have a lot to say about me but I’m sharing millions of dollars with underpaid fighters while you’re sharing hookers with [UFC President] Dana White,” he added. “Oops, I’m sorry, Conor, I know your PR (public relations) team is trying to hide that video.”

If McGregor responds to all that Paul has listed off remains to be seen. His short response has already been more attention than he’s ever given Paul but after such scathing words, maybe it could be just what was needed for mixed martial arts’ (MMA) biggest star to finally be interested.

Especially considering he was left with a warning.

“You shouldn’t have f—ked with me, Conor,” Paul said. “This is my game. There’s a new king in town. I’m running s—t now. Last year, when I won knockout of the year, you were just getting knocked out. Fix your calcium deficiency, stop breaking your bones, and let’s get in the f—king ring and make $200 million.

“Conor, no matter how you slice it, we’re just not on the same level,” he concluded. “I’m my own boss. Yeah, you made $100 million when you fought Floyd [Mayweather], but Dana took half of it. So no matter what you do or what you make, cut that s—t in half. If we went networth for networth, I would s—t on you, Conor. Put the f—king bottle down, get off of Twitter, get back in the ring, and shut the f—k up. I’m gonna put you back on a leash. F—k you, Conor.”