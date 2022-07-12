Amanda Nunes details living out of gym ahead of Julianna Pena rematch at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes has changed things up ahead of her big rematch with Julianna Pena at UFC 277 on July 30, 2022, in Dallas, Tex.

The UFC Featherweight queenpin seeks redemption against Pena as well as the recapturing of her Bantamweight crown when they meet in a matter of weeks. Since suffering one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts (MMA) history in their first encounter at UFC 269 in Dec. 2021 (watch highlights), Nunes has made some drastic changes, departing her longtime gym of American Top Team (ATT).

Still on good terms with the people at ATT, and working with some of them to an extent, “The Lioness” has gone back to older ways of preparation for her upcoming champion versus champion affair.

“I’ve pretty much kept the same type of schedule I used to have when I became a champion, when I became a double champion,” Nunes said on One On One. “Of course, I just put in more things, new things, and change a couple things. But it’s been well. No injuries at all, I’m 100 percent which is something that really was bothering me that I would always be able to do a full camp.

“I’m happy, I’m in a new place, too,” she continued. “To make everything easier, upstairs I have a place to rest. I don’t need to go back home — drive home then go back to the gym. When I’m done with my training in the morning, I stay in my studio. I have a very nice setup with a kitchen, living room for rest, we have a pretty comfortable area in the gym to stay right after training then jumping into the next class. Everything to get better and stronger for the next fight.”

Nunes and Pena were subjected to several weeks around each other in the lead-up to their rematch as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30. Ultimately, they get to settle their differences sooner rather than later.