Latest UFC Vegas 60 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Sandhagen vs. Yadong’ on Sept. 17

Event: UFC Vegas 60: “Sandhagen vs. Yadong”

Date: Sat., Sept. 17, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 60 Main Event On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 60 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Giga Chikadze vs. Sodiq Yusuff

185 lbs.: Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

145 lbs.: Andre Fili vs. Lando Vannata

125 lbs.: Sijara Eubanks vs. Maryna Moroz

265 lbs.: Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

155 lbs.: Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber

155 lbs.: Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp

170 lbs.: Louis Cosce vs. Trevin Giles

145 lbs.: Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini

115 lbs.: Diana Belbita vs. Loma Lookboonmee

125 lbs.: Melissa Gatto vs. Gillian Robertson

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

