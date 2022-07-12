Austin Vanderford returns to face Anthony Adams at Bellator 284 on Aug. 12

Coming off the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Austin Vanderford is set to make his return to the cage. “The Gentleman” has been booked to face off against Anthony Adams at the upcoming Bellator 284 event on Aug. 12, 2022, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Vanderford was last seen coming up short in his bid to dethrone the now-former Middleweight champion, Gegard Mousasi, at Bellator 275 in Feb. 2022. Mousasi blitzed Vanderford in the first round to score an early technical knockout (TKO) stoppage win. Prior to the loss, Vanderford had gone a perfect 11-0, including 5-0 under the Bellator banner.

As for Adams, he got off on the right foot in his Bellator career by earning a unanimous decision win over Khalid Murtazaliev at Bellator 266 in Sept. 2021. Prior to that, “Sugafoot” came up short against Impa Kasanganay on Dana White’s “Contender Series.”

Bellator 284 will be headlined by a Welterweight fight between Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi. In further action, Valentin Moldavsky will battle undefeated (10-0) Steve Mowry in a Heavyweight affair.

