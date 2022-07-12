Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. staredown video from boxing kickoff press conference

Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. came face-to-face for the first time at the conclusion of their kickoff press conference on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the same location where “The Problem Child” will box the former heavyweight in an eight-round cruiserweight pay-per-view (PPV) contest on Aug. 6, courtesy of Showtime.

To catch the full video replay of their kickoff press conference click here.

Paul was originally scheduled to face British boxer (and part-time reality show star) Tommy Fury but “TNT” was forced to withdraw for the second time, having previously bailed on their late 2021 matchup as a result of injury and illness. The 12-1 Rahman Jr., son of ex-heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, was quick to answer the call.

The Aug. 6 PPV card will also feature the featherweight title fight between reigning division champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano and Argentinian pugilist Brenda “La Pumita” Carabajal. Serrano was part of today’s pre-fight presser; however, Carabajal was forced to stay behind (but will be on location for future media appearances).

The complete Showtime PPV fight card and boxing "Prelims" lineup is expected to be announced in the coming days.