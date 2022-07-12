Dana White gifts $250k to Nelk Boys buddy, UFC fans flip out just because

UFC President Dana White just gave Nelk boy Kyle Forgeard $250,000 in cash for his birthday, which is $50,000 less than the price tag affixed to the Howler Head van White got from the YouTube pranksters back in late 2021.

No word yet on what that Nelk Boys NFT cost.

“$250,000 for my birthday from the best fucking mentor/friend I could ever ask for,” Forgeard wrote on social media. “I didnt know how much money this was until after the video. I am in fucking shock. Thank you so fucking much Dana White.”

And if you think this is an offensive display of wealth, just ask yourself one very important question: What would I do with $360 million?

Maybe you would spend it on your kids, or become a degenerate gambler, or even try to buy your own NFL team. There is also the option of spreading it around to “broke” UFC fighters who helped you become a millionaire. The answer is not so simple and White does have the support of select fighters (like this guy).

That didn’t stop him from getting hammered by UFC fans.

he jus paid you more than he pays 90% of his entire roster LMAO — milan (@Cloudz605) July 12, 2022

I would’ve liked it a lot better if he gifted it to a fighter who is struggling to make ends meet and might have CTE — Freezepop (@DrFreezepop) July 12, 2022

Usually I don’t mind Dana but this pissed me off. Majority of the roster don’t even get a 10th of that per fight, and these are people that need the money, unlike Kyle or anyone from Nelk. Just shows how detached Dana is from the real world now. — Jimbob (@Bobisjimo) July 12, 2022

Other fans defended White and his exorbitant gift.

If a single fighter generated the millions Kyle & team bring to the UFC and have a personal friendship, I’m sure Dana would be very generous on their bday, Vegas Odds are high Dana has taken care of Conor with major persona gifts. — TC (@TConthePattyD) July 12, 2022

Everyone thinks every fighter deserves 250k.. Kyle and their crew have given Dana more. — (@zyrls) July 12, 2022

Just so you all know, this guy is one of Dana's buzz partners. Nelkboys bring millions to ufc — marco dolanovski (@dolanov1) July 12, 2022

I think one of the reasons fans resent White for his money is because of how often he wastes it. If that $250,000 went to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or instead of gambling he randomly dropped $1 million on a shelter for battered women, fight fans would probably be singing his praises.

Until then, it’s gonna be the same old argument: To unionize (with the help of Jake Paul) or not to unionize.

When we starting the union bois https://t.co/gqZkYAPOCe — Louis Smolka (@LouisSmolkaMMA) July 12, 2022

Never, Mr. Smolka, because UFC knows how to play the game better than its fighters.