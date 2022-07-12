Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr live stream PPV press conference video

YouTube star-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul will finally silence the haters when he steps into the ring against heavyweight bruiser and “real boxer” Hasim Rahman Jr. in a special eight-round cruiserweight main event by way of Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) on Sat., Aug. 6, 2022, from inside Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City.

Before that “Big Apple” spectacle gets underway next month in “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” which also features the featherweight title fight between reigning champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano and Argentinian pugilist Brenda Carabajal, the major players will assemble in Chase Garden at MSG for a special pre-fight press conference.

The press conference video stream will begin LIVE at 1 p.m. ET in the embedded video above, featuring Paul, Rahman, and Serrano, as well as Showtime executive (and part-time “weasel”) Stephen Espinoza, Co-Founder of Most Valuable Promotions Nakisa Bidarian, and Executive Vice President of MSG Events and Operations Joel Fisher.

