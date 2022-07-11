Not-dumb Caio Borralho insists he can ‘sell fights’ despite ‘boring’ win at UFC Vegas 58

Rising middleweight prospect Caio Borralho is ready to take his game to the next level after securing his second straight win inside the Octagon, a unanimous decision victory over Armen Petrosyan in the UFC Vegas 58 co-main event last weekend in Las Vegas.

A logical choice for the promotion since the once-beaten “Natural” can “sell fights.”

“I feel blessed, I’m happy with my performance,” Borralho said after the fight. “I did what I needed to do. I got the job done. I’m a fighting nerd, I will calculate everything and I will do what I need to do to win the fight. I’m not going to just brawl and be a dumb fighter. No, I’m a fighting nerd and it’s bully payback time. I’m ready for new challenges and the big stage, on a pay-per-view card. You guys know I can sell fights. I can talk and I can win. That’s what matters.”

No question Borralho (12-1, 1 NC) can win but his ability to sell fights may be up for debate.

“What a boring fighter, waste of time watching his stupid fight,” one disappointed fan wrote on the UFC Twitter page. “The fighter just lay around for three rounds and won,” said another, while one disgruntled viewer called it a “snooze fest.”

A lot of that going around these days.