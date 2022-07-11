Surprise! Jake Paul odds peg ‘Problem Child’ as betting favorite over Hasim Rahman Jr.

The 6’3” Hasim Rahman Jr., son of two-time heavyweight boxing champion Hasim Rahman, has previously fought as heavy as 278 pounds and is currently billed as the “toughest test to date” for undefeated cruiserweight boxer Jake Paul.

The bookies are not convinced.

Paul opened as the -225 (4/9) betting favorite against +185 (37/20) for the underdog Rahman Jr., according to BetOnline.ag, which is not far off from the opening line in “The Problem Child’s” headliner against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Expect that line to even out over the next few days (or hours).

The 31 year-old Rahman Jr. is 12-1 as a pro and coming off a fifth-round technical knockout loss to James McKenzie Morrison last April in Las Vegas. As for Paul, 27, he improved to 5-0 with four knockouts by planishing Woodley in their Tampa rematch.

Tickets for the Aug. 6 extravaganza are now on sale.

Elsewhere on the “Big Apple” fight card, Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano will defend her unified featherweight world title against power-punching Argentinian bruiser Brenda “La Pumita” Carabajal. Serrano and Carabajal will join Paul and Rahman Jr. at a special pre-fight press conference this Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET streaming live right here on MMAmania.com.

