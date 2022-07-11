UFC posters are lame compared to this latest RIZIN masterpiece

UFC airs an MMA event nearly every weekend, so I don’t expect the promotion to crank out a work of art for each ho-hum “Fight Night” card. But it would be nice if major pay-per-view (PPV) shows could get better treatment than this and this when it comes to official posters.
Hey, at least we still have RIZIN.
The Japanese combat sports promotion is continuing the poster tradition established by PRIDE FC (which makes sense since many of the same people are behind the scenes) and though UFC may never offer little tadpoles or the teat feat, surely we can do killer sharks?
Even Bellator boarded the epic poster train back in late 2019.
RIZIN recently released its upcoming event posters for RIZIN 37 on July 31, 2022 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, featuring the Super Atomweight Grand Prix. Not surprisingly, the all-women’s tournament got its own promotional poster (and rightly so).
Here’s the current RIZIN 37 fight card and lineup:
RIZIN 37 Main Card:
Naoki Inoue vs Kenta Takizawa
Ulka Sasaki vs Yuki Nakahara
Yuki Motoya vs Shinobu Ota
Hideki Sekine vs Tsuyoshi Sudario
Kota Miura vs Felipe Masoni
Hideo Tokoro vs Makoto Takahashi
Marcos Yoshio Souza vs. Daichi Abe
Vugar Karamov vs. Sora Yamamoto
Yushi vs. Haruki under “RIZIN Challenge” rules
RIZIN Super Atomweight Grand Prix Opening Round:
Seika Izawa vs. Laura Fontoura
Rena vs. Anatasia Svetkivska
Kanna Asakura vs. Si Woo Park
Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Jessica Aguilar
RIZIN 37 will be available to watch live on RIZIN Stream Pass.
