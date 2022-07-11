UFC posters are lame compared to this latest RIZIN masterpiece

UFC airs an MMA event nearly every weekend, so I don’t expect the promotion to crank out a work of art for each ho-hum “Fight Night” card. But it would be nice if major pay-per-view (PPV) shows could get better treatment than this and this when it comes to official posters.

Hey, at least we still have RIZIN.

The Japanese combat sports promotion is continuing the poster tradition established by PRIDE FC (which makes sense since many of the same people are behind the scenes) and though UFC may never offer little tadpoles or the teat feat, surely we can do killer sharks?

Even Bellator boarded the epic poster train back in late 2019.

RIZIN recently released its upcoming event posters for RIZIN 37 on July 31, 2022 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, featuring the Super Atomweight Grand Prix. Not surprisingly, the all-women’s tournament got its own promotional poster (and rightly so).

Here’s the current RIZIN 37 fight card and lineup:

RIZIN 37 Main Card:

Naoki Inoue vs Kenta Takizawa

Ulka Sasaki vs Yuki Nakahara

Yuki Motoya vs Shinobu Ota

Hideki Sekine vs Tsuyoshi Sudario

Kota Miura vs Felipe Masoni

Hideo Tokoro vs Makoto Takahashi

Marcos Yoshio Souza vs. Daichi Abe

Vugar Karamov vs. Sora Yamamoto

Yushi vs. Haruki under “RIZIN Challenge” rules

RIZIN Super Atomweight Grand Prix Opening Round:

Seika Izawa vs. Laura Fontoura

Rena vs. Anatasia Svetkivska

Kanna Asakura vs. Si Woo Park

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Jessica Aguilar

RIZIN 37 will be available to watch live on RIZIN Stream Pass.