Jake Paul tickets, presale information for Hasim Rahman boxing PPV on Aug. 6 at MSG

Jake Paul will fight Hasim Rahman Jr. in a special cruiserweight contest scheduled for eight rounds atop the Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing lineup on Sat., Aug. 6, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City.

Wanna go see it live?

Tickets go on sale this Tuesday (July 12) at 1 p.m. ET; however, a special presale is already underway for “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” Head over to Ticketmaster RIGHT HERE to see what seats are still available for next month’s card.

“Fury fumbled the bag for the second time in a row and went into hiding, so I’m going to step up, again, and take on a new opponent on short notice,” said Paul. “Nothing but respect for Hasim Rahman Jr., a professional heavyweight boxer with a 12-1 record who comes from a legendary boxing family. He’s bigger, he’s stronger and he’s more experienced. But guess what? I’m crazier. I’m raising the stakes and on August 6, I will get my respect under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.”

Paul was originally scheduled to box British bad boy Tommy Fury but “TNT” was blocked from entering the country and then either could not or would not get his affairs in order in time to make his “Problem Child” media commitments.

Fury’s loss is Rahman’s gain (or his knockout).

“Jake Paul and I sparred two years ago and let’s just say I took it easy on the kid,” said Rahman Jr., son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. “August 6 is not a sparring session. I am going to separate him from God’s conscience. My name is Hasim Rahman Jr., and I am going to knock out Jake Paul. Period.”

Elsewhere on the Aug. 6 fight card, Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano will defend her unified featherweight world title against power-punching Argentinian bruiser Brenda “La Pumita” Carabajal. Serrano and Carabajal will join Paul and Rahman Jr. at a special pre-fight press conference this Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET streaming live right here on MMAmania.com.

