UFC champ Jiri Prochazka snubs Jan Blachowicz, demands immediate rematch against Glover Teixeira

That “Battle of Europe” will have to wait.

Newly-crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is not happy with his performance in the UFC 275 main event last month in Singapore — despite winning the 205-pound strap — and wants to establish his dominance by running it back with former division titleholder Glover Teixeira.

“I want to fight Glover my next fight,” Prochazka told his social media followers. “Not because it will be another big fight, but just one reason: My performance was bad the first fight and I will show you why I’m the champion clearly, decisively. And I think Glover deserves it. So here’s the offer. I will show you why I am the champion.”

That’s not gonna sit well with this resurgent contender.

Teixeira was ahead on the judges’ scorecards and roughly 30 seconds away from successfully defending his title; however, a wild fifth-round exchange led to a come-from-behind submission victory for the challenger. Now Teixeira — like Prochazka — will have a chance to set things right in their five-round rematch.

Assuming the promotion is on board with this plan.