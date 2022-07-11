Midnight Mania! Conor McGregor has brutal comeback for ‘a nobody,’ Jake Paul

Well, I didn’t get canned after my first Midnight Mania, so you’re stuck with me for the next three days at least.

So, Jake Paul is having a little trouble. He’s booked to fight at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6, 2022. But, we ‘re not sure if he’s going to have an opponent set-up by then. Tommy Fury was supposed to be the man to fight Paul, but he’s been barred from entering the United States.

(He also wasn’t really training).

The reason Fury is unable to enter the country is probably because of his older half-brother Tyson Fury’s association with Daniel Kinahan. Kinahan is accused of operating the Kinahan Cartel, a $1 billion cocaine smuggling outfit. Kinahan and Fury’s relationship is well documented (by me over at Bloody Elbow).

With Fury out it seemed like Hasim Rahman Jr. — whose dad famously upset Lennox Lewis — was going to step-in on short notice. But, now it seems that might fall through, too. Paul said on The MMA Hour today that Rahman Jr. and his camp are trying to renegotiate the terms of their deal, probably because they know Paul is desperate to keep his MSG debut intact.

So, now it seems there might be a chance someone else will step in to face “The Problem Child.” One person who won’t be taking the last-minute date is former UFC champion, Conor McGregor. However, Paul told Helwani that a fight with “Notorious” is bound to happen at some point.

“At some point it’s gotta happen,” Paul said (ht MMA Junkie). “He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman, and that’s $75 to $100 million dollars for both of us.”

Paul’s confidence that this fight had a shot at happening is not shared by McGregor. The Irishman took to Twitter to squash the idea that he’d appear opposite Paul. He also took exception at the idea that the social media influencer’s drawing power was anything close to his.

“You’ve two fights and done 70K buys,” wrote McGregor. “You a flop, kid. A nobody.”

Paul’s fight record to date includes wins over AnEsonGib (a YouTuber), Nate Robinson (former NBA player), Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice). Fury would have come into their bout with a perfect professional record (8-0), while Rahman Jr. is 12-1.

McGregor stands alone as the biggest box office hit UFC has ever seen. Though, his drawing power — like his ability to win big fights — has been waning ever since he switched trunks and boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

Last year, McGregor lost two fights to Dustin Poirier, both via technical knockout. The second fight ended with McGregor suffering a brutal leg break. According to the gym footage McGregor likes to post online, it seems his snapped wicket is all healed. It is expected that he will return to action sometime later this year (though, it won’t be against Paul).

Insomnia

I sense a big announcement is afoot.

Time flies. So does blood.

Jul11.2015



7 years ago today,



Robbie Lawler & Rory MacDonald competed in arguably the greatest fight in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/dpbJxZx2Hn — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) July 11, 2022

Jiri Prochazka wants to run it back with Glover Teixeira in his first official UFC light heavyweight title defense.

Jiri Prochazka wants his first title defence to be a rematch against Glover Teixeira pic.twitter.com/A2nRIwO5TI — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2022

Here’s one for the feelgood folder: Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre embrace five years after their epic showdown at UFC 217.

This is amazing! I love this! I’m meeting George St-Pierre next month and I’m meeting Michael Bisping in October! 2 former rivals, 2 UFC world champions, 2 UFC Hall of Famers, 2 goats! @bisping @GeorgesStPierre @ufc pic.twitter.com/Oq7XWS9eaR — Ross Edmonds (@RosssEdmonds) July 11, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

LFA brought the ruckus on Friday night. Here’s one of the finishes you have to see, MMA Lab product An Ho with an ungodly headkick KO.

A ridiculous 14 second head kick KO from flyweight An Ho. Moves to 2-0 as a pro #LFA135 pic.twitter.com/QxHp6USe3g — jamie (@wrestlejamia) July 9, 2022

Another angle of An Ho’s head kick knockout ‍ pic.twitter.com/s8rzxnxxdO — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 9, 2022

Here’s another finish you won’t want to miss. Allan Begosso climbing to 7-1 with the win over Paris Stanford.

We all saw the Rafael Fiziev’s finish over Rafael dos Anjos on Saturday, but this clip is for those who think that fight suffered from an early stoppage. You can clearly see from this angle that RDA was out and that the referee did the right thing, at the right time.

You like soccer kicks, don’t you?

Juri Ohara is a bad man. 31 years of age, 51 professional fights. Crazy finish to defend his DEEP Lightweight belt earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Fl82b8jrnw — Christopher (@AguiarMMA) July 10, 2022

This guy’s nickname is ‘Boom Boom’.

NICO JEFFERSON JUST FLATLINED DAVENPORT IN RD1!



We still have the main event to come | Tune in live now on https://t.co/DATyMI4cyg pic.twitter.com/JpmwGzFOtR — Spectation Sports (@SpectationNet) July 10, 2022

There was a lot going on this past weekend. Here’s the pick of the finishes from Lion Fight 74, a spinning back-fist KO by Shaun Shubert.

Shaun Shubert landed a last night at @LionFight LION FIGHT 74 to end the night for his opponent.



Did you miss this sensational KO?



Get this and so much more for only $4.99/month when you subscribe to #FITEplus! Cancel at any time!



https://t.co/rA4J08y2CP pic.twitter.com/jllauxirXc — FITE (@FiteTV) July 9, 2022

Midnight Movies

Keep an eye out for Emergency Declaration, which after doing the rounds at the Cannes International Film Festival, is set to be released in South Korea on Aug. 3. The United States release is slated for Aug. 13. I hate flying so this entire thing is terrifying to me — doesn’t mean I won’t watch it, though. The film is directed and written by Han Jae-rim (The King) and stars Korean acting legend Song Kang-ho (Parasite, Snowpiercer). Squid Game’s Lee Byung-hun also makes an appearance.

Check out the trailer below:

