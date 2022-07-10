UFC Vegas 58 results: Matches to make for ‘dos Anjos vs Fiziev’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 58 went down last night (Sat., July 9, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event was a Lightweight bout that saw Rafael Fiziev knockout Rafael dos Anjos in the fifth and final round (see it again here). In the co-main event, Caio Borralho defeated Armen Petrosyan via unanimous decision.

Winner: Rafael Fiziev

Who He Should Face Next: Mateusz Gamrot

After Gamrot defeated Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Vegas 57, I suggested he face the winner of dos Anjos vs Fiziev, and now that the dust has settled, it’s a matchup that still makes sense. Gamrot is currently sitting at No. 8 while Fiziev can expect to climb a few spots and overtake “RDA” at No. 7. Fiziev, like Gamrot, is eying a fight against Justin Gaethje — which would be bananas — but that’s a bit too high on the pecking order at the moment. Let’s have Fiziev and Gamrot handle business and then the winner gets a fight against “Highlight.”

Winner: Caio Borralho

Who He Should Face Next: Dricus du Plessis

After Borralho defeated Armen Petrosyan, he took the opportunity to call out du Plessis for a Middleweight showdown. It’s a rather bold move seeing as how du Plessis is coming off a dominant win himself over Brad Tavares at UFC 276 a week ago, his fifth straight win. Undefeated at 3-0 inside the Octagon du Plessis is off to a great start and taking out Borralho — who is on a nine-fight win streak — would be a nice notch on his belt. And the same goes for Borralho.

Winner: Said Nurmagomedov

Who He Should Face Next: Aeimann Zahabi

Nurmagomedov continues his climb up the Bantamweight rankings with a dominant outing against Douglas Silva de Andrade after 15 minutes of action. At 5-1 inside the Octagon, Nurmagomedov is living up to the family name thus far, and the future does look bright for him. Things are also looking up for Zahabi, who earned a big win over Ricky Turcios last night, his second straight win. He is currently at an even 2-2 inside the Octagon, so both he and Nurmagomedov have similar experience inside the Octagon.

Winner: Chase Sherman

Who He Should Face Next: Alexey Oleinik

Sherman saved his UFC career last night after scoring a huge knockout win over Jared Vanderaa, snapping his four-fight losing streak, his first win in two years. Now, “Vanilla Gorilla” hopes to add to that momentum after a much-needed win. As for Oleinik, he also snapped his three-fight losing streak at the expense of Vanderaa, submitting him at UFC 273. Now that both men are back on the winning track, it’s time to see who can score his first two-fight win streak in quite a while.

Winner: Jamie Mullarkey

Who He Should Face Next: Thiago Moises

While some people felt Michael Johnson had done enough to earn the nod, it was Mullarky who won away with the split-decision win. Mullarkey hasn’t been too consistent with the wins, going 3-3 so far inside the Octagon. A showdown against Moises makes sense seeing as how he is coming off a win over Christos Giagos just a week ago. That win helped him snap a two-fight losing streak. Moises has faced a lot of stiff competition since making his UFC debut in 2018. And while Mullarkey isn’t exactly the biggest name, it would be a great matchup for both men.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 58: “dos Anjos vs. Fiziev” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.