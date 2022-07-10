Rafael Fiziev and Rafael dos Anjos went to war for over 20 minutes, but in the end it was Fiziev that locked up a win just 18 seconds into the fifth round.
Fiziev caught dos Anjos with a massive left hook that dropped the tough Brazilian. Under the threat of more strikes, the ref was forced to step in and stop the fight.
Rafael dos Anjos started the fight strong as Fiziev was too worried about takedowns to focus on his own offensive striking. That allowed dos Anjos to control the opening minutes and land a number of good strikes. But once Fiziev shrugged off some takedowns and managed to power away from dos Anjos’s smothering cage pressure, he opened up and started unloading with his own combinations.
It was a close fight across four rounds, but it looked like Fiziev was more active with effective striking, while dos Anjos’s best moments were up against the fence without a whole lot of damage to show for it. Two judges had the fight three rounds to one for Fiziev, with the third judge splitting the bout two apiece.
In the end, the scorecards weren’t needed as Rafael Fiziev opened the fifth round with a flying knee attempt followed with a left hook that caught dos Anjos right on the jaw. Some may complain that the fight was stopped quickly from there, but it seemed clear that dos Anjos was out of it and would have continued to take damage.
Watch the highlights below:
RAFAEL FIZIEV KO'S RDA!!!! pic.twitter.com/mjAPGU6ixl— Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) July 10, 2022
I’m glad this fight is over cause it felt wrong rooting against RDA all week. Crisp, speedy striking. Body shots. TDD so good we didn’t even see a strong TD until round 4. Love that the finish came in round 5 to help quiet the bad cardio narrative. Team Fiziev W pic.twitter.com/IACe0IYM4b— MS (@UFC_Obsessed) July 10, 2022
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! #UFCVegas58 @RafaelFiziev pic.twitter.com/t2ByRpPIgd— UFC (@ufc) July 10, 2022
Rafael Nadal#UFCVegas58 pic.twitter.com/dLnjyYEL8c— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 10, 2022
#UFCVegas58 Official Scorecard: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev)— UFC News (@UFCNews) July 10, 2022
All Tonight's Scorecards: https://t.co/dvx55hiuDD pic.twitter.com/5nSQopNn4n
