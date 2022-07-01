There is one final sleep left before UFC 276 gets underway tomorrow (Sat., July 2, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the latest and greatest episode of “Embedded” has officially dropped.

In the main event of the evening, Israel Adesanya puts his UFC middleweight title on the line for the fifth-straight time when he meets knockout artist Jared Cannonier. The co-headliner will showcase a trilogy fight between reigning UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway. The UFC 276 PPV main card will also feature Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira and Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley.

Ahead of tomorrow’s PPV card, the promotion has released episode five of UFC 276 “Embedded,” which can be seen in the above video player. This time around the behind-the-scenes action focuses on final fight preparations, a wildly funny pre-fight press conference, and another round of intense staredowns.

From the official YouTube description:

The stars preview their big matchups at media day, then do it again for fans at the press conference. Pedro Munhoz readies at the PI. Alex Pereira trains with legend Glover Teixeira.

