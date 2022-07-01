He’s back! Joe Rogan returns to broadcast table for UFC 276

Podcasting giant Joe Rogan hasn’t been at the UFC broadcast table in nearly two months, missing a total of six MMA events because the part-time funnyman doesn’t work “Fight Night” cards on ESPN or travel to pay-per-view (PPV) events overseas.

For UFC 276, however, Rogan will return to “Sin City” alongside former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and play-by-play man Jon Anik, according to MMA Junkie, calling the “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” action on July 2 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Sorry Bisping fans, no “Count” this time around.

Roving reporter Megan Olivi will handle backstage interviews while Michael Eaves joins UFC veterans Din Thomas and current UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith at the analysts’ desk. Bruce Buffer, as always, will handle Octagon introductions.

UFC 276 will be headlined by the middleweight title fight between reigning division champion Israel Adesanya and power-punching contender Jared Cannonier. In the UFC 276 co-headliner, current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski battles former 145-pound titleholder Max Holloway to complete their trilogy.

