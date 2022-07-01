Video: Khabib evicts co-host, refuses to dance during awkward UFC 276 preview show

Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is on location in “Sin City” for International Fight Week, where “The Eagle” was recently inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame for his unblemished record and dominant run through the 155-pound ranks.

No question Nurmagomedov will also be in attendance for the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (July 2) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is why the Dagestani grappler joined the “DC & RC” preview show on Thursday to talk shop.

Just don’t ask him to dance.

“This guy have to move, brother,” Nurmagomedov told former teammate Daniel Cormier about co-host Ryan Clark. “This is only hall of famers sitting here.”

Nurmagomedov, who turns 34 in September, retired with a perfect professional record of 29-0 and finished some of the biggest names in the division along the way, including Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje — all by way of submission.

“The Eagle” is now a coach and promoter for Eagle FC in Miami.