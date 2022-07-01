UFC 276 live stream: Early weigh-in video results

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day in front of its highly-anticipated UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) event, topped by the middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya against former heavyweight bruiser Jared Cannonier. In the UFC 276 co-headliner, current featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski will look to score the hat trick opposite ex-featherweight kingpin Max Holloway. UFC fan favorites Robbie Lawler and Sean O’Malley will also see action this Sat. night (July 2, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before they can fight, they have to weigh in.

The UFC 276 early weigh ins will take place today (July 1) from the promotion’s APEX facility LIVE from 12 p.m. ET until 2 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. The festivities could end much earlier, depending on how quickly all 24 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 276 ceremonial weigh ins — complete with fighter staredowns — live from T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. ET right here on MMAmania.com.

Complete UFC 276 early weigh-in text results below:

UFC 276 PPV Main Card On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya () vs. Jared Cannonier ()

145 lbs.: UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski () vs. Max Holloway ()

185 lbs.: Sean Strickland () vs. Alex Pereira ()

170 lbs.: Robbie Lawler () vs. Bryan Barberena ()

135 lbs.: Pedro Munhoz () vs. Sean O’Malley ()

UFC 276 ‘Prelims’ Card On ABC, ESPN, ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Brad Riddell () vs. Jalin Turner ()

170 lbs: Ian Garry () vs. Gabe Green ()

155 lbs.: Donald Cerrone () vs. Jim Miller ()

185 lbs.: Brad Tavares () vs. Dricus du Plessis ()

185 lbs.: Uriah Hall () vs. Andre Muniz ()

125 lbs.: Jessica Eye () vs. Maycee Barber ()

135 lbs.: Jessica Rose-Clark () vs. Julija Stoliarenko ()

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 276: "Adesanya vs. Cannonier" news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

