Justin Gaethje headed for surgery before ‘one last run toward UFC title’

Justin Gaethje is taking himself out of action.

The perennial lightweight title contender has been patiently waiting for an opponent to break his nose in order to facilitate a surgery that would correct an existing condition; however, “The Highlight” is now on year 13 without a busted beak.

“I’m going to get nose surgery July 14,” Gaethje told MMA Junkie. “Take a good month to recover, and get back to work. I think end of the year, most likely early next year. I’ve been waiting for 13 years for someone in MMA to break my nose and it hasn’t happened. I broke it in wrestling practice 13 years ago, and life’s been hell since then. I have to wear a nose drip tonight, every night to bed every single night. Eating, sleeping, living, training, fighting. I’m not sure. I don’t even know what my fucking voice sounds like. I’ve been waiting a long time to get this broken. No one has done it, so I’m going to do it myself and give it one last run toward the title.”

Gaethje is 0-2 in lightweight title fights, falling to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 before going down in flames against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. The former NCAA Division I All-American has five knockouts in UFC and 10 post-fight performance bonuses.

“The Highlight” turns 34 in November.