UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-in video, live results stream

With the UFC 276 early weigh ins already in the books, with all 24 fighters making their marks without incident (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of this Sat. night’s (July 2, 2022) “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” pay-per-view (PPV) event will return to the T-Mobile Arena for the ceremonial weigh ins, LIVE at 7 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC 276 will be headlined by the five-round middleweight title fight pitting reigning 185-pound kingpin Israel Adesanya opposite power-punching ex-heavyweight Jared Cannonier. The winner could end up defending the division title against the winner of this important UFC 276 showdown.

In the UFC 276 co-headliner, current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to rid himself of former 145-pound titleholder Max Holloway. In addition, bantamweight power puncher Sean O’Malley is on the cusp of (finally) breaking into the Top 10 against grizzled veteran Pedro Munhoz.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 276 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

