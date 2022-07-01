Second verse, same as the first?

Well, if the oddsmakers in Las Vegas, Nevada, have their way, Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, is the favorite (-250) to once again defeat Leon Edwards (+210) at UFC 278, which will take place inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sat., Aug. 20, 2022. “Nigerian Nightmare” swept “Rocky” on the scorecards (29-28, 30-27, 29-28) in their first encounter at UFC on FOX 17 back in Dec. 2015.

But, since then, Edwards has amassed an impressive 10-fight unbeaten streak, earning himself a crack at the 170-pound strap next month, which Usman has held since 2019, defending it five times. In other words, it’s a whole new ball game — both fighters have been perfect since and have seemingly improved leaps and bounds.

And they are about to tell you all about it (and more) this afternoon (Fri., July 1, 2022) during the live UFC 278 kickoff press conference, starting at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video player above.

This event is free and open to the public if you are fortunate enough to be in “Sin City” this holiday weekend.

Indeed, it’s International Fight Week, so UFC has a lot going on, namely the UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-in event, which will immediately follow this press conference at 7 p.m. ET (watch it here). Nevertheless, it’s safe to assume that UFC President, Dana White, will be able to shuttle back-and-forth to both events inside T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stick around until the conclusion of UFC 278’s kickoff press conference for Usman and Edwards to go nose-to-nose once again for the official event staredown.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 278 fight card and rumors click here.