It’s International Fight Week for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and that means stacked pay-per-view (PPV) cards, star-studded events, and a new Hall of Fame class to induct. This year’s Hall of Fame class was led by former UFC champions and long-time teammates, Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both currently retired, “DC” and “Eagle” are two of the greatest fighters of all time. Whether it’s Cormier’s UFC double champ status or Khabib retiring undefeated at 29-0, the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) training partners deserved every second of their Hall of Fame inductions.

In addition to Cormier and Nurmagomedov, Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi earned their way into the UFC Hall of Fame for their Fight of the Year performance back at UFC 206 in 2016. Current UFC featherweight contender Giga Chikadze walked away with the 2022 Forrest Griffin Community Award for his service in his home country of Georgia.

It was a momentous night to say the least. Check out some of the highlights below:

.@TeamKhabib and @dc_mma have arrived at the UFC Hall of Fame red carpet #UFCHOF pic.twitter.com/aWgQNQmONP — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 1, 2022

The ultimate friendship Tonight, they add one of the highest honors to their collection.



[ @TeamKhabib @DC_MMA | #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/YvVSuW2l6p — UFC (@ufc) July 1, 2022

Giga Chikadze discusses receiving the 2022 Forrest Griffin Community Award.



[ @Giga_Chikadze | #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/OrCdYZXs03 — UFC (@ufc) July 1, 2022

Dooho Choi accepts his UFC Hall of Fame Induction.



[ #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/wFncDT7i0E — UFC (@ufc) July 1, 2022

A man made for greatness



Take a look at @DC_MMA's path to the UFC Hall of Fame



[ #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/eMc33OyeLf — UFC (@ufc) July 1, 2022

Soaking it all in on the way to the stage



[ @DC_MMA | #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/IsZ4DK0Iiu — UFC (@ufc) July 1, 2022

He had to get this one off his chest



[ @DC_MMA | #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/uMnu4rl1YI — UFC (@ufc) July 1, 2022

Forever amongst the legends where he belongs - congratulations to 2022 UFC Hall of Famer @DC_MMA



[ #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/Yfipv3PoQX — UFC (@ufc) July 1, 2022

From the mountains of Dagestan to the top of the MMA world



Look back at @TeamKhabib's road to the UFC Hall of Fame



[ #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/X27WFfHjmv — UFC (@ufc) July 1, 2022

.@TeamKhabib recalls his father's sacrifices, including selling their house, to make his Hall of Fame career possible



"He invested in us, he invested in me, my brothers, my close people. He invested in thousands and thousands of kids in Dagestan." pic.twitter.com/dx4kchXofU — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 1, 2022

Insomnia

Jorge Masvidal healed a pool injury with a bottle of Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve.

This mid-fight tutorial by Max Holloway will never get old.

in honour of max holloway fight week. him teaching brian tcity mid fight. #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/hjvbw8b7Qg — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) June 30, 2022

I don’t even know where to start...

This looks like the beginning to a bad heist movie.

Logan Paul has signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Here’s a throwback photo of Mike Tyson in celebration of his 56th birthday.

"Iron" Mike Tyson, future heavyweight champion, was born in Brooklyn, New York #OnThisDay in 1966. pic.twitter.com/gLCB8Brrvb — Boxing History (@BoxingHistory) June 30, 2022

Seeing Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo train together warms my heart.

Iron Sharpens Iron



I think it's just awesome to see how much better @MightyMouse could STILL get. This is just the beginning.



Behind-the-scenes, all-access with Demetrious Johnson in PHX up on my YouTube right now! https://t.co/HjFuDjJLdP pic.twitter.com/pB9Ef0dvU2 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 30, 2022

From superhero to Miss Twin Peaks contest judge, is there anything Kevin Holland can’t do?

Duty calls tonight… out here judging the Miss Twin Peaks contest. Caption this pic- pic.twitter.com/AnutqVw6ih — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) June 30, 2022

A little Robbie Lawler appreciation never hurts.

I think this fan gives the ”Just Bleed” guy a run for his money.

This was a fun one. Lemon juice!

Humanizing Athletes: Alex Pereira



Alex lists some of his favorite things ahead of his fight this weekend at #UFC276! pic.twitter.com/ApUV4hmBHe — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 29, 2022

What do you think of this UFC 276 artwork?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Chujaroen displayed incredible pocket presence in his decision win over GLORY featherweight champion Petchpanomrung.

Chujaroen with another clinching master class against GLORY Featherweight Champion Petchpanomrung. pic.twitter.com/V3x5C8olW9 — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 30, 2022

Here are some Israel Adesanya kickboxing highlights to prepare us for the weekend.

Israel Adesanya’s kickboxing highlights are INSANE pic.twitter.com/LcMCaFVdaE — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) June 30, 2022

Does this knockout count even if it’s virtual? Sorry Paddy.

Testing if scousers don't get knocked out pic.twitter.com/iT1w3CG9zQ — Liam⚔️ (@LiamHealy16) June 30, 2022

Random Land

