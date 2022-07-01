 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Watch Cormier, Khabib be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s International Fight Week for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and that means stacked pay-per-view (PPV) cards, star-studded events, and a new Hall of Fame class to induct. This year’s Hall of Fame class was led by former UFC champions and long-time teammates, Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both currently retired, “DC” and “Eagle” are two of the greatest fighters of all time. Whether it’s Cormier’s UFC double champ status or Khabib retiring undefeated at 29-0, the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) training partners deserved every second of their Hall of Fame inductions.

In addition to Cormier and Nurmagomedov, Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi earned their way into the UFC Hall of Fame for their Fight of the Year performance back at UFC 206 in 2016. Current UFC featherweight contender Giga Chikadze walked away with the 2022 Forrest Griffin Community Award for his service in his home country of Georgia.

It was a momentous night to say the least. Check out some of the highlights below:

Insomnia

Jorge Masvidal healed a pool injury with a bottle of Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve.

This mid-fight tutorial by Max Holloway will never get old.

I don’t even know where to start...

This looks like the beginning to a bad heist movie.

Logan Paul has signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Here’s a throwback photo of Mike Tyson in celebration of his 56th birthday.

Seeing Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo train together warms my heart.

From superhero to Miss Twin Peaks contest judge, is there anything Kevin Holland can’t do?

A little Robbie Lawler appreciation never hurts.

I think this fan gives the ”Just Bleed” guy a run for his money.

This was a fun one. Lemon juice!

What do you think of this UFC 276 artwork?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Chujaroen displayed incredible pocket presence in his decision win over GLORY featherweight champion Petchpanomrung.

Here are some Israel Adesanya kickboxing highlights to prepare us for the weekend.

Does this knockout count even if it’s virtual? Sorry Paddy.

Random Land

If I walked out of the grocery store and saw someone did this to my car I don’t think I could ever wash it.

You paying $5,000 for this Star Wars drink on Disney’s cruise ship?

The biggest tip I ever received was $300 and I moved a truckload of furniture for 12 hours in Colorado (I got pulled over for speeding on the way home and had to pay a $200 ticket). Landing $800 to deliver a couple of pizzas is absurd.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

