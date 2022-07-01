The UFC’s top men’s pound-for-pound fighter is slated to be back in action next month. At UFC 278 Kamaru Usman is scheduled to put his UFC welterweight title on the line against Leon Edwards, a man he met (and defeated) back in 2015.

Before they share the cage (again), Usman and Edwards shared the stage in Vegas today to chat about the forthcoming rematch.

After a pretty respectful back and forth, the pair did what we always want fighters to do — stare at each other in the face.

Here’s how that went down.

And here’s a shot of the first time they did this in December 2015. You can read how that fight at UFC on FOX 17 played out by reading our coverage from the night.

At UFC 278, which takes place in Salt Lake City on August 20, Usman will be looking to defend his title for the sixth time. He claimed the belt with a win over Tyron Woodley in 2019 and since then he’s defeated Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal (twice) and Colby Covington (twice).

Edwards is undefeated since his loss to Usman. He’s 9-0 (1 NC) over that span with wins over Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, Vicente Luque and Gunnar Nelson.

