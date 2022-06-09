Coach: Jorge Masvidal vs. Conor McGregor ‘would make a lot of sense’

Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor are undeniably two of the sport’s biggest stars. After each fighter’s recent skids, maybe it’s time to match them up?

Having gone back and forth a bit on social media, Masvidal expressed his thoughts on how massive a bout with “The Notorious” would be. However, he noted that when discussing the matter internally, McGregor likes the idea of it taking place at 155-pounds despite Masvidal being a Welterweight. McGregor has competed twice at 170-pounds in his 28-fight career.

Even though the match-up is slightly past its potential expiration date, which many believed to be early 2020, some still think it could be logical at present. Take one of Masvidal’s coaches at American Top Team (ATT), Mike Brown, for example.

“That would be incredible,” Brown told MMA Junkie. “I couldn’t imagine a fight that would be bigger. With both of their personalities and their fighting styles, I think it would be the biggest numbers the sport’s ever seen.

“Conor’s obviously put on some size,” he continued. “It looks like, in his mind, he is looking to move up. I have no idea what his plans are, but maybe this is what he had his eyes set on. Obviously, he has a plan, and he has his eyes set on something, and it looks like it’s something at welterweight, and it might be Jorge. Jorge I think is one of the absolute biggest draws in the sport and one of the most exciting guys in the sport, so it would make a lot of sense.”

Both Masvidal and McGregor are riding tough losing streaks heading into the summer of 2022. For Masvidal, he’s dropped three in a row dating back to Nov. 2019 while McGregor is 0-2 in his last pair of encounters with rival and fellow teammate of Masvidal’s, Dustin Poirier. Breaking his leg his last time out (watch highlights), McGregor is still getting back to 100 percent fight shape.

“Gamebred” has his own things to worry about outside the Octagon as well, currently dealing with his alleged assault case involving his last opponent, Colby Covington. Masvidal’s next trial date is Aug. 29, 2022.