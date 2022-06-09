Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Mike Perry set for BKFC 27 in London

Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is making a splash with its debut event in London, England this summer.

Announced today (June 9, 2022), BKFC 27 will take place on Aug. 20, 2022, at the OVO Arena Wembley. A bout between recent Bellator Welterweight title challenger, Michael “Venom” Page, and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) hopeful, Mike Perry, will be the main event.

“This will be one of the biggest fights of the year, ‘MVP’ versus ‘Platinum’ Perry is truly a fan’s fight!” BKFC President Dave Feldman said via press release. “Two guys that come forward and have power in both hands.

“I am very excited to make our BKFC debut in London with a fight of this magnitude. Fans of combat sports in the UK will truly enjoy this event, as well as around the world. Thanks to the Bellator team for helping make this happen!”

Perry departed UFC in early 2021 off the heels of a two-fight skid after fights with Daniel Rodriguez and Tim Means. “Platinum” debuted in bare-knuckle boxing later that year in Triad Combat, picking up a split decision win over Michael Seals before debuting in BKFC, defeating Julian Lane via unanimous decision in Feb. 2022 (watch highlights).

For Page (20-2), his bare-knuckle debut comes after a controversial split decision loss (watch highlights) in his interim Welterweight title tilt against Logan Storley at Bellator 281 this past month (May 13, 2022). Despite getting this opportunity to cross over and compete in a different sport, “MVP” is still a part of the Bellator roster.

“Over the course of @MichaelPage247’s 18-fight career at @BellatorMMA, we’ve allowed Michael to challenge himself outside our cage in professional boxing,” Bellator President Scott Coker tweeted. “We wish him luck in this match as he resets for another run at the Bellator title.”