Induct Cain Velasquez? New campaign underway to get former champ into UFC Hall of Fame

Free Induct Cain Velasquez?

That’s the movement being started by longtime AKA teammate and former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who wants the ex-heavyweight titleholder to take his (rightful?) place in the promotion’s Hall of Fame.

“I think Cain should have been in the Hall of Fame a long time ago,” Rockhold told MMA Fighting. “One of the first ever. One of the nastiest, greatest champions of all time. I was trying to push for him to get his Hall of Fame bid this year to bring more attention to it, which I think we should all push for. I think Cain should bring more attention to the situation. Bringing this to surface as much as we can and everyone can get behind him. Let’s show what Cain is.”

Unfortunately it’s too late to make the cut for 2022.

Inducting Velasquez into the UFC Hall of Fame could help paint the former champ in a more positive light and let’s face it, the part-timer luchador can use all the positive press he can get. Velasquez is current awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder.

As far as his Octagon exploits, the 39 year-old Velasquez is 12-3 under the UFC banner with 10 knockouts. It’s not uncommon to find him atop many “best ever” lists for his unrivaled dominance during his competitive prime.

Velasquez has not seen action since falling to Francis Ngannou back in early 2019.