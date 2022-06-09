Pic: Crazed UFC fan gets giant ‘Smesh Bros.’ tattoo, Darren Till reacts

UFC fan Jack Millard must really love the “Smesh Bros.” shtick from Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev, or perhaps he’s just got a few screws loose. Either way, Millard recently inked himself with a tattoo of both “The Gorilla” and “Borz” to commemorate their Blockasset collaboration.

Not surprisingly, the toxic MMA community bombarded him with hate mail.

“It’s so funny how so many people are so upset by tattoos that are on my body not theirs, and instantly I must be homosexual because of a tattoo,” Millard wrote on Twitter. “But there’s thousands of (Mike) Tyson and (Muhammad) Ali tattoos floating around, I just got some different ones.”

Artistically, I put his work up there with the three-eyed Rogan.

Chimaev has yet to comment on the tattoo but Till told Millard it was “a fucking honor” to see his face in immortalized in ink.

Till makes his Octagon return opposite middleweight “Joker” Jack Hermansson at the UFC London event next month on ESPN+. As for Chimaev, the promotion is still looking to book his 170-pound return after “Borz” registered a “Fight of the Night” opposite Gilbert Burns last April in Jacksonville.