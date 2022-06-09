Hugs, not slugs: Joanna Jedrzejczyk reunites with Valentina Shevchenko on Ep. 3 of UFC 275 ‘Embedded’

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk reunited with longtime rival Valentina Shevchenko ahead of the UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place this Sat. night (June 11, 2022) at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Not surprisingly, the UFC “Embedded” cameras were there to capture the moment.

Jedrzejczyk (16-4) returns to action after more than two years on the sidelines to rematch fellow 115-pound ex-champion Zhang Weili. Their “Fight of the Night” at UFC 248 — which ended in favor of “Magnum” — is widely considered one of the greatest female fights in history.

Shevchenko (22-3) defends her flyweight title against Brazilian bruiser Taila Santos in the UFC 275 co-main event. “Bullet” defeated Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 back in late 2018 and also holds a couple of victories over the Polish piston from their pre-UFC days on the Muay Thai circuit.

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Glover Teixeira against 205-pound smashing machine Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, flyweight fighters Rogerio Bontorin and Manel Kape look to make some noise in the 125-pound division, while Jack Della Maddalena and Ramazan Emeev hook ‘em up at welterweight.

