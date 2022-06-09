Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Last September, Oscar De La Hoya was supposed to meet Vitor Belfort inside the boxing ring. Instead, “The Golden Boy” was forced to withdraw due to a case of COVID-19, and as a result, Belfort instead marched to the ring and quickly smashed Evander Holyfield in an ugly and unnecessary fight.

Belfort and his team were unhappy with De La Hoya’s withdrawal, and the Brazilian vowed to eventually fight him. Now that some time has passed, however, both parties have seemingly moved on. In fact, De La Hoya is now admitting he’s better off having miss that match up, because the then-48 year old was not at his best.

“I’m glad I didn’t fight this monster of a fighter because he’s a big guy, and he knows what he’s doing,” De La Hoya said Wednesday on “The MMA Hour” (via MMAJunkie). “He’s talented. As old as we were, we can still throw punches. We saw it with Evander Holyfield where he knocked him out. I think I dodged a bullet there.”

“I was in great shape, but I have to admit I was lying to myself,” De La Hoya said. “When I was sparring, I was getting hit a lot. So I was being stubborn. I was in great shape. My reflexes … the videos that I posted, they were legit. They were fast, my reflexes were incredible, but when I was sparring, I was getting hit too much.”

De La Hoya confirmed that his focus is on promoting now, and that he has no intentions of returning to action himself. We’ll never know if Belfort and his team’s skepticism over De La Hoya’s pullout was justified or not, but at this point, it’s become a non-issue. Meanwhile, Belfort is now chasing larger prey, like Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez.

Insomnia

So much for Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier 2 ...

Tim Kennedy revealing some questionable UFC behavior, as well as what went wrong with the MMAAA.

Tim Kennedy talks about what Dana White told him before his first #UFC bout.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/a3wMmJJIVu — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 8, 2022

Tim Kennedy on what happened to the MMAAA#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/3TYgFUDjpD — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 8, 2022

Louis Smolka reacts to his UFC release:

Tbh I’m kinda excited to test free agency, the MMA landscape is changing a lot and pretty soon it might be like boxing where huge entities are roaming the globe taking each other out. Sounds like it has the potential to be really lucrative to me https://t.co/zrvTZR1gPF — Da Last Samurai (@LouisSmolkaMMA) June 7, 2022

Alex Perez has dealt with some bad luck with fight cancellations as of late, though some of it has stemmed from his own issues.

BREAKING



Got told the fight between Askar Askarov and Alex Perez is cancelled. Askarov is out. It's unknown if Perez will stay on the #UFCLongIsland card or he get's scheduled for an other event. Fight was scheduled for July 16th. — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) June 8, 2022

Darren Till offers his thoughts on reality television.

I swear to God I would rather let Francis Ngannou spend the night with my girl rather than watch 1 Millisecond of that Love Island!

Absolute worst Gobshites on the planet & the people that watch it are worse… — D (@darrentill2) June 8, 2022

An assassin confirms her target is down.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Eye



(Chicago, 2019) pic.twitter.com/5JW2XyvSJg — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) June 8, 2022

Tito Ortiz was robbed recently, which sucks. Fortunately, the former City Councilman has a solution!

Tito is interested in forming a militia to catch the bad guys. https://t.co/O1QHMeQaaJ pic.twitter.com/dHzj92Hcuf — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) June 7, 2022

Love him or hate him, it’s hard to deny that TJ Dillashaw is one of the slickest kickboxers in our sport’s history.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Is Mauricio Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira the greatest fight in PRIDE history?

Practice one kick 10,000 times ...

Going for a rolling calf slicer while manhandling a hurt opponent is already a risky move with a fairly high-chance of backfiring, but I’ve never seen it go quite so immediately wrong.

Random Land

Don’t play in the street.

Midnight Music: I gave Lee Hazlewood’s Cowboy in Sweden a spin tonight, so here’s a reminder that it’s an incredible alternative country LP.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.