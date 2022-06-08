Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith winner expected to be next UFC title challenger at light heavyweight

There’s a lot to like in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight division as the summer approaches.

This Sat. night (June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 in Kallang, Singapore, the 205-pound crown will be on the line as 43-year-old champ, Glover Teixeira, aims to make his first successful defense by taking out Czech highlight-reel finishing machine, Jiri Prochazka. Ahead of the clash, some clarity going forward has been shed.

Speaking with Spinnin Backfist yesterday (Tues., June 7, 2022), UFC President Dana White shared that the winner of the upcoming bout between No. 4-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev and No. 5-ranked Anthony Smith will determine the next title challenger. The pair are set to throw down at UFC 277 in Dallas, Tex. on July 30, 2022.

Ankalaev’s (17-1) lone loss in the Octagon came in his debut opposite submission ace, Paul Craig (watch highlights). A fight that he was dominating until the literal last second, Ankalaev has been perfect with eight straight victories since.

Smith, on the other hand, had a bit of a rocky run going 1-2 immediately following his first career title shot against Jon Jones in March 2019 (watch highlights). However, “Lionheart” has regained momentum with three straight wins consisting of two submissions of Ryan Spann (watch highlights) and Devin Clark (watch highlights), along with a technical knockout of Jimmy Crute.

Before fans can get excited about the thought of either man fighting for the strap, UFC 275 will have to decide who they’d be against.

“Stylistically, this is a very, very good fight,” White told The Underground when speaking on Teixeira vs. Prochazka. “That’s what everybody’s saying. Everybody thinks that Jiri’s gonna be in big trouble on the ground with him cause it will eventually get there and that’s what remains to be seen [about Prochazka].”

