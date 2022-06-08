Dana White insists Francis Ngannou UFC contract dispute not a ‘lost cause’ — but shifts focus to Jones vs Miocic

It’s just business!

That appears to be the go-to response for anyone getting whooped by an angry fighter (just ask this guy). Perhaps that tells us where UFC President Dana White stands in regard to his contract dispute with reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Unfortunately for impatient fights fans, “The Predator” blew out his knee prior to his UFC 270 title defense over Ciryl Gane back in January and won’t be able to map out his next move until later this year, or perhaps early 2023.

That could bring an end to the potential super fight between Ngannou and former 205-pound titleholder Jon Jones, who surrendered his division strap back in late 2020 with dreams of becoming heavyweight champion.

Goodbye Francis Ngannou ... hello Stipe Miocic?

“It’s the same as ever, there’s no ‘lost cause,’” White told The Underground about his relationship with Ngannou. “It’s all business and we’ll see how it plays out. We got Francis right now with his knee, we’re waiting on that, gonna see how long that’s gonna be. Jones and Stipe probably makes sense, either Vegas or New York.”

Like Ngannou, the Jones-Miocic fight has been on the table for several years.

Miocic, who turns 40 in August, has not competed since his second-round knockout loss to Ngannou in the UFC 260 headliner back in March 2021. The part-time firefighter has competed five times over the last five years but only against two opponents.

Ngannou and the recently-retired Daniel Cormier.

Jones vs. Miocic sounds like a great fight on paper but it’s also worth mentioning that “Bones” was having a contract dispute not unlike the one that stymied Ngannou. If Jones only wants to return for a heavyweight title shot, Miocic may be off the table.

Unless the promotion makes this “logical decision.”