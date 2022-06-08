UFC 275: Georges St-Pierre pegs Jiri Prochazka ‘future world champion’ — ‘That’s a huge honor’

UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will defend his 205-pound title against surging division power puncher Jiri Prochazka in the UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (June 11, 2022) at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Will Prochazka leave Singapore with the light heavyweight title?

“He’s very dangerous, he’s a great striker but I think his ground game, we haven’t seen too much on the ground so it’s never been exposed that much,” former UFC welterweight champion St-Pierre told James Lynch. “A lot of guys, they haven’t been exposed so I’m curious to see him compete more but he’s very impressive, I think he’s going to be the future world champion.”

Teixeira (33-7) turns 43 in just a few months but that hasn’t stopped him from winning six straight, including last October’s submission victory over Jan Blachowicz. Prochazka (28-3-1) has just two fights inside the Octagon and both contests — which came against former title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes — ended by way of violent knockout.

“That’s a huge honor,” Prochazka, 29, told reporters at UFC 275 media day (watch the replay here). “I read that yesterday. I have to say, [St-Pierre] is a true warrior. Because he is still working. He’s not fighting active, but he’s still working because he loves it. I understand. I love that. I love the fighting, and it’s a big honor for me.”

St-Pierre, 41, retired from UFC after winning the middleweight title from Michael Bisping in the UFC 217 main event back in late 2017. In the time he’s been gone, “Rush” has remained active in the MMA community but vehemently denied any rumors of an Octagon return.