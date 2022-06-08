Two elite champions face perhaps their most lethal challengers to date this Saturday (June 11, 2022) when Glover Teixeira and Valentina Shevchenko attempt to stop the fast-rising Jiri Prochazka and Taila Santos, respectively, inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. UFC 275’s pay-per-view (PPV) will also feature a long-awaited rematch between former women’s Strawweight queens Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, as well as Manel Kape vs. Rogerio Bontorin in an intriguing Flyweight battle.

What Went Wrong at UFC Vegas 56?

Zhalgas Zhumagulov beat Jeff Molina. I know it, the MMA media know it, and even Molina knows it. I know this is just how it goes in this sport and that we still came out slightly ahead thanks to Ode Osbourne and Alexander Volkov, but that’s two consecutive events where this happened. We’d be up an additional >25 percent if the judges just did their jobs properly.

They gotta get out of Las Vegas, man.

UFC 275 Odds For The Under Card:

Seung Woo Choi (-235) vs. Josh Culibao (+190)

Brendan Allen (-300) vs. Jacob Malkoun (+235)

Steve Garcia (-170) vs. Maheshate (+150)

Andre Fialho (-140) vs. Jake Matthews (+120)

Danaa Batgerel (-135) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (+115)

Silvana Gomez Juarez (-150) vs. Na Liang (+130)

Joselyne Edwards (-165) vs. Ramona Pascual (+145)

Thoughts: I feel like casting a wide net this week. Seung Woo Choi, Steve Garcia, Andre Fialho, Kyung Ho Kang, Na Liang and Joselyne Edwards all seem like potential catches.

I had some pretty high hopes for Josh Culibao when he first entered the Octagon, but while he’s done alright for himself, I expected more. His inability to maintain any sort of momentum or score takedowns after hurting Charles Jourdain early and disinclination to really attack the vastly out-classed Shayilan Nuerdanbieke cooled my enthusiasm and have me thinking he’ll have real issues with Choi. Though “Sting” is fairly limited, he’s taller, faster, more powerful and more active, which is enough to earn him my vote of confidence.

Maheshate’s young, physically gifted and not too shabby on the feet. He’s also massively untested and has some lingering flaws that allowed Achilles Estremadura to nearly knock him out in the opening minutes of his Contender Series appearance. Between Garcia’s size, aggression and ground game, he should be more than able to bully Maheshate and keep him from finding his usual pot-shotting rhythm.

On the one hand, we haven’t seen much of Fialho’s grappling in the Octagon. He stuffed three of four shots from a striking specialist in Michel Pereira and knocked out Stefan Stekulic while defending a takedown in his last pre-UFC bout, but the jury’s out on whether he can handle the sort of wrestling Jake Matthews brings to the table. On the other hand, we know his left hand is absolutely lethal and that Matthews had problems dealing with Sean Brady’s left hook.

He’s worth a go, I say.

Kang is probably the riskiest pick of the bunch, not just for his inactivity, but for the fact that he’s agonizingly bad at actually fighting to his strengths. Still, he’s the best grappler Danaa Batgerel has faced during his Octagon tenure and is historically quite durable. That’s not even mentioning the fact that Danaa took this fight on less than two months’ notice.

In short, not a bad underdog bargain at all.

Wordy explanation: Silvana Gomez Juarez’s wrestling and submission defense have already failed her twice in the Octagon and Na Liang is more than capable of ruining her day on the mat in similar fashion. Short explanation: Juarez got arm-barred twice in a row and is up against an armbar specialist. However you want to think about it, “Dragon Girl” wins this.

Lastly, Ramona Pascual spent most of her pre-UFC career fighting hugely limited opposition, and with all due respect, her bout with Josiane Nunes showed that was probably for the best. Edwards has her badly out-classed on the feet thanks to her speed and technique. Indeed, Pascual’s only hope is to try and wrestle “La Pantera” the way Karol Rosa and Jessica-Rose Clark did, but her takedowns went from functional to nonexistent after one round of fighting Nunes.

In the end, Edwards should chew her up without too much issue.

UFC 275 Odds For The Main Card:

Jiri Prochazka (-200) vs. Glover Teixeira (+170)

Valentina Shevchenko (-630) vs. Taila Santos (+450)

Zhang Weili (-165) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+145)

Manel Kape (-225) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+185)

Jack Della Maddalena (-160) vs. Ramazan Emeev (+140)

Thoughts: I don’t do flyers as a general rule, but I can’t pass up those odds on Teixeira.

I’ve been a fan of Prochazka’s since he made Vadim Nemkov quit from sheer exhaustion in 2015, and grappling has always been a major weakness of his. “King Mo” Lawal used it to wear down Prochazka and set him up for a missile of a right hand in “Denisa’s” last defeat, Karl Albrektsson dominated from the top for close to 10 minutes before Prochazka managed to stand and polish him off with a flurry, career Middleweight Brandon Halsey nearly choked him out, and Dominick Reyes got him down last time out. Teixeira’s top game is more than good enough to put the kibosh on Prochazka if he finds himself in a similar position, so put a bit down on that possibility. Hell, throw in Valentina Shevchenko for a little extra.

UFC 275 Best Bets:

Parlay — Seung Woo Choi and Kyung Ho Kang: Bet $100 to make $206

Parlay — Andre Fialho and Joselyne Edwards: Bet $80 to make $140

Parlay — Steve Garcia and Na Liang: Bet $100 to make $265

Parlay — Glover Teixeira and Valentina Shevchenko: Bet $50 to make $106.50

UFC 275 marks a solid return to the pay-per-view (PPV) airwaves, so we hope you tune in with us. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2022: $600

Current Total: $1,562.25

