Jiri Prochazka is not afraid to divert from the usual training methods. For example, “The Czech Samurai” has revealed one of the key components of his training philosophies include punching a tree 500 times per day. Some dismiss Prochazka’s training approach and general attitude as “fake samurai s—t,” but seeing as he’s scored 25 knockout wins in 28 trips to the cage, something is working for “BJP.”

The video above chronicles Prochazka’s training for his upcoming main event bout vs. Glover Teixeira. Prochazka’s infamous tree is on display, as are other unique training instruments like a wooden cube on a string. There’s also some meditative breathing and a katana, because why not?

Prochazka introduces his training venue by explaining, “Traditional home BJP training! Everything what I need is here. Kettlebell, punching bag, makiwara, rope, rail, all the classics. I’m repeating every week continuously, once in a week, minimum. Let the deep core stay there, the stabilization system, this training has it all. The core, the movement, a flow, connection to everything of course through my antenna, and endurance, endurance power, maximum power, dynamics, all condition factors.” (via SportsKeeda).

We’ll find out if Prochazka’s backyard training sessions will pay off in just a few days’ time.

Insomnia

This video game graphic style poster for UFC 275 is pretty sweet!

The following is still an UNCONFIRMED RUMOR, but I’ll post it because it’s a great fight that makes sense.

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 targeted for UFC 278 on August 27th. pic.twitter.com/Ay6eNlcJgi — MMA UNCENSORED ™️ (@MMAUNCENSORED1) June 7, 2022

UFC Vegas 56 saw the release of three athletes, and it’s also a bit surprising to hear that Louis Smolka is gone after his excellent scrap vs. Davey Grant.

❌ Fighter removed: Louis Smolka — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 7, 2022

❌ Fighter removed: Andreas Michailidis — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 7, 2022

❌ Fighter removed: Alex Da Silva — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 7, 2022

❌ Fighter removed: Frank Camacho — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 7, 2022

Is Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia the fight to make?

Oscar De La Hoya: "I'm ready to make Gervonta Davis a multi-multi-multi-million dollar offer to fight Ryan Garcia in November. I'm willing to make this fight available on DAZN and Showtime PPV. Split it right down the middle and let's make this fight happen." [@FightHype] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 7, 2022

Joe Rogan stopped paying close attention to MMA the better part of a decade ago, and you’ll never convince me otherwise. That’s understandable — the man has other things going on — but it definitely affects the viewing experience.

Truly incredible clip here.



Joe Rogan, in his podcast, suggests changes to fix MMA judging.



Just so happens those are the EXACT changes which happened in 2016 and have vastly improved judging, with a lot of people, like Joe, seemingly unaware. pic.twitter.com/Sm7MG7EbSA — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 7, 2022

Middleweight fireworks booked for July!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

If we ignore the bit about the referee screwing up, Anisimov’s dedication to completing the shot was pretty impressive.

Alexander Anisimov chokes Samandar Reimbayev unconscious in R1. Not sure how the ref didn't see he was out immediately, but he got there. pic.twitter.com/of0HCedYpH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 4, 2022

50% of the time, it works every time.

The most advanced form of choke defense pic.twitter.com/XatpQQtQ92 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 6, 2022

Confession: I didn’t know Jerome Le Banner was still fighting, let alone in MMA!

K-1 legend Jerome Le Banner wins by RNC against Ivan Vicic in the MMAGP main event. Who saw that coming. How bout that double leg. #MMAGP pic.twitter.com/YxDj8gC3uW — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 4, 2022

Random Land

This scary clip of a chimp grappling a man has gone viral — what would you do? Besides soil yourself.

me trying to get it to the ground at my first bjj comp:



pic.twitter.com/LuIxbk2BpE — Stanky (@stankymma) June 7, 2022

Midnight Music: Happy Birthday, Prince.

