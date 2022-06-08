 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Jiri Prochazka reveals samurai style training methods ahead of UFC 275

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jiri Prochazka is not afraid to divert from the usual training methods. For example, “The Czech Samurai” has revealed one of the key components of his training philosophies include punching a tree 500 times per day. Some dismiss Prochazka’s training approach and general attitude as “fake samurai s—t,” but seeing as he’s scored 25 knockout wins in 28 trips to the cage, something is working for “BJP.”

The video above chronicles Prochazka’s training for his upcoming main event bout vs. Glover Teixeira. Prochazka’s infamous tree is on display, as are other unique training instruments like a wooden cube on a string. There’s also some meditative breathing and a katana, because why not?

Prochazka introduces his training venue by explaining, “Traditional home BJP training! Everything what I need is here. Kettlebell, punching bag, makiwara, rope, rail, all the classics. I’m repeating every week continuously, once in a week, minimum. Let the deep core stay there, the stabilization system, this training has it all. The core, the movement, a flow, connection to everything of course through my antenna, and endurance, endurance power, maximum power, dynamics, all condition factors.” (via SportsKeeda).

We’ll find out if Prochazka’s backyard training sessions will pay off in just a few days’ time.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its first-ever numbered pay-per-view (PPV) event in Southeast Asia with “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sat., June 11, 2022. In UFC 275’s PPV main event, Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will lock horns with No. 2-ranked berserker, Jiri Prochazka, while women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, tangles with No. 5-seeded Taila Santos in the co-feature. And, of course, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year,” with the winner likely earning a future Strawweight title shot against division queenpin, Carla Esparza.

