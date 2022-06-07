Dana White at UFC 275? ‘Degenerate’ gambler skips Singapore slog to celebrate son’s 21st birthday in Miami

Father knows best?

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White will be skipping the 20-hour flight from Las Vegas to Singapore to hang around in “Sin City” for his son’s 21st birthday, so don’t expect to see the Undisputed Blackjack Champion at the UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (June 11, 2022) at the famed Singapore Indoor Stadium.

He’ll be too busy running the tables at Caesars Palace.

“It’s my son’s 21st birthday this weekend,” White told Spinnin’ Backfist MMA Show. “We’re starting out here, me and my son are gonna gamble for the first time on his birthday on Thursday then we’re flying down to Miami for the weekend. Caesar’s Palace baby, it’s the best casino in town. Even if they kick me out I’ll still be telling you they’re the best in town.”

The gambling doesn’t have to end there.

Casino Miami is just a 10-minute walk from Miami International Airport and features a 24-table poker room, whiskey bar, digital blackjack, and roulette games. That temptation might be to hard to resist for a “degenerate” gambler like White, who will need a local sports book if he plans to show junior how to keep the gravy train rolling.

Or send it careening off the tracks.

“I always [gamble],” White previously told ESPN Sports Betting. “On every sport that I’m interested in. On every game on Saturday, If I want to know what the line is, if it’s college or pros, I always look at the line on fights. I play table games too much. I’m a degenerate if you’re not getting it. I’m a degenerate, yes. I love to gamble.”

Blame it on brain damage, according to this armchair neurologist.

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight between reigning division champion Glover Teixeira and top division contender Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the PPV fight card, current women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko looks to extend her 125-pound winning streak opposite rough-and-tumble Brazilian bruiser Taila Santos.

