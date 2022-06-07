Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka media day staredown for UFC 275 main event

The first face off of fight week [ #UFC275 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/SZsrcLWPkT ] pic.twitter.com/EP4jtgcw1o

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will make his first 205-pound title defense against surging division contender Jiri Prochazka as part of the UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (June 11, 2022) inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Check out their UFC 275 media day staredown embedded above.

Teixeira (33-7) turns 43 in just a few months but that hasn’t stopped him from winning six straight, including last October’s submission victory over Jan Blachowicz. Prochazka (28-3-1) has just two fights inside the Octagon and both contests — which came against former title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes — ended by way of violent knockout.

UFC 275 will be co-headlined by defending flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko, who puts her 125-pound strap on the line against surging Brazilian bruiser Talia Santos. In addition, former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk run it back after previously staging one of the most insane female fights in the history of MMA.

