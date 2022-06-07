Where’s Paddy? ‘The Baddy’ snubbed in UFC London poster feat. Tom Aspinall, Darren Till

UFC lightweight phenom Paddy Pimblett recently told combat sports reporters he was the true “draw” for the promotion after he “swept the O2 right up” by steamrolling warm-body-of-the-moment Kazula Vargas last March across the pond.

“I’m the star of the show,” Pimblett said. “It’s that simple. I could have main evented this one. I could have. I was the people’s main event. But I think you saw from the build-up and all the stuff, the adverts and that, I think we know who the next star is, simple as. I’ve told you this. It’s the ‘Baddy’ show.”

I guess the marketing department didn’t get the Email because Pimblett failed to make the UFC London poster for the upcoming “Blaydes vs. Aspinall” MMA event on July 23 at O2 Arena, the same location “The Baddy” used to lay waste to Vargas back in March.

Oi Oi!



Your official #UFCLondon poster has just dropped!



June 7, 2022

Pimblett faces “Contender Series” standout Jordan Leavitt.

UFC London will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall. Elsewhere on the ESPN+ fight card, Jack Hermansson and Darren Till collide at middleweight while Alexander Gustafsson and Nikita Krylov hook ‘em up at 205 pounds.

