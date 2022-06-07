UFC 275 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1): Watch Valentina Shevchenko kick the s—t out of pads

The UFC 275: “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” pay-per-view (PPV) event takes place this Sat. night (June 11, 2022) inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, and reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her 125-pound title against top division contender Taila Santos.

Just like every major PPV event, the world’s preeminent combat sports promotion is rolling out a series of “Embedded” pre-fight video blogs featuring some of the top names on the card, including the heavily-favored “Bullet” and the once-beaten Brazilian.

So how is Shevchenko preparing for this five-round showdown?

“Preparation go good, everything go good, Valentina ready for this fight already,” coach Pavel Fedotov told the “Embedded” cameras. “This opponent is strong girl, well-rounded girl, but Valentina have experience, have power, have speed. Like everything, she will wrestle, she will stand up, everything.”

Shevchenko (22-3), who turned 34 back in March, is undefeated since dropping to flyweight back in early 2018. “Bullet” was last seen beating the brakes off Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 in Las Vegas. As for the 28 year-old Santos (19-1), she rebounded from a split decision loss to Mara Romero Borella in her 2019 Octagon debut to capture four straight, including last November’s submission victory over veteran bruiser Joanne Wood.

Santos is currently the +450 betting underdog.

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Glover Teixeira against 205-pound smashing machine Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk run it back after previously staging one of the most insane female fights in the history of MMA.

