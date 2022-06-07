Stop, thief! Burglars ‘ransack’ home of Tito Ortiz — ‘The safe is missing’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz was the victim of a burglary last Friday in Southern California after thieves “ransacked” the hall of famer’s home and made off with his personal safe.

Its contents are unknown at this time.

That’s according to a report from TMZ Sports, though it should be noted Ortiz was not home at the time of the break in, which left shattered glass on the ex-champ’s balcony. Neighbors are expected to fork over their home surveillance footage.

“Update: Thieves break into Tito Ortiz’s house, find nothing of value, then leave $20 and a few scratch-offs,” longtime rival Chael Sonnen wrote on Twitter.

The 47 year-old Ortiz was hoping to make a return to combat sports later this year. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” has not competed since getting beaten to a pulp by former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva last September.

Ortiz (21-12-1) has yet to comment on his residential burglary.