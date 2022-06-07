Joe Rogan replaced by Michael Bisping ahead of UFC 275

Joe Rogan will not be part of UFC 275.

The longtime color commentator has been replaced by former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping for the upcoming “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” pay-per-view (PPV) event, according to MMA Junkie, scheduled for this Sat. night (June 11, 2022) at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Rogan is expected to return for UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas.

Joining Bisping at the three-man commentary desk is fellow retired ex-champion Daniel Cormier, who will lend his expertise to play-by-play man Jon Anik. As expected, Bruce Buffer — affectionately known as the “Veteran Voice of the Octagon” — will handle fighter introductions.

UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will handle backstage interviews while Brian Custer, Anthony Smith, and Din Thomas hit the desk for the UFC 275 post-fight show. In addition, John Gooden and Laura Sanko will call the action for this week’s “Road to UFC” tournament with Justin Bernard serving as Octagon announcer.

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Glover Teixeira against 205-pound smashing machine Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, defending flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko puts her 125-pound strap on the line opposite surging Brazilian bruiser Talia Santos. In addition, former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk run it back after previously staging one of the most insane female fights in the history of combat sports.

For the rest of the UFC 275 fight card and PPV lineup click here.