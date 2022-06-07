 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Paddy Pimblett beefs with ‘homophobic’ Ilia Topuria

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Aspinall Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria have already clashed outside of the Octagon once, and there remains no love lost between the Lightweight prospects.

Currently, Pimblett is booked vs. Jordan Leavitt at the upcoming UFC London card in July. Topuria, meanwhile, has discussed returning to Featherweight after his 155-pound win over Jai Herbert, but he currently remains unbooked. Despite there being no immediate plans for the two to fight, another spat between the duo took place on Twitter.

It all started when a fan implored Pimblett to fight the Spanish athlete, and Pimblett replied that Topuria doesn’t actually want to fight him, and it’s all about attention.

Topuria responded simply, calling Pimblett a “d—k eater” in Spanish. Pimblett took umbrage with his opponent’s “Homophobic” word choice and basically telling him to shove off … in so many words.

Topuria doubled down on his trash talk, claiming his stake as Pimblett’s “Daddy.”

Finally, Topuria brought up his own undefeated record vs. Pimblett’s prior losses. The two then debated the quality of each other’s records, and shockingly, their was not a consensus on who was the better man.

It remains to be seen if these two ever actually spar inside the Octagon, rather than online or backstage.

Insomnia

Valentina Shevchenko is getting in work with One Championship Flyweight queen Xiong Jing Nan while in Singapore.

Who would you like to see Fedor Emelianenko face in his final bout?

Is Dominick Reyes the best fighter riding a three-fight losing streak right now? I’m looking forward to his rebound.

Mike Perry vs. Sean Strickland is a shockingly not shocking beef. I am thoroughly underwhelmed by this development.

Muhammad Mokaev calls out Jeff Molina after Molina’s close decision win at UFC Vegas 57.

Sage Northcutt may be returning to action vs. Amir Khan in August.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Having long limbs makes wrapping up the standing d’arce more viable.

Moses Dias didn’t waste any time in landing this crushing right in the first exchange of the fight.

This is about as perfect as intercepting knees come. Brutal collision!

Random Land

Kangaroos really are out here committing random actions of violence.

Midnight Music: For the first time since pre-COVID days, I get to see live music, and I am very pleased.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

