Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria have already clashed outside of the Octagon once, and there remains no love lost between the Lightweight prospects.

Currently, Pimblett is booked vs. Jordan Leavitt at the upcoming UFC London card in July. Topuria, meanwhile, has discussed returning to Featherweight after his 155-pound win over Jai Herbert, but he currently remains unbooked. Despite there being no immediate plans for the two to fight, another spat between the duo took place on Twitter.

It all started when a fan implored Pimblett to fight the Spanish athlete, and Pimblett replied that Topuria doesn’t actually want to fight him, and it’s all about attention.

Everybody says they want to fight me bro, called clickbait! What do u think he chatted shit for an cause a scene in London? So ppl actually knew who he was nobody even knew him until I bounced a bottle of his head the lil bum,I see him all week with no cameras an he do nothing! — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) June 5, 2022

Topuria responded simply, calling Pimblett a “d—k eater” in Spanish. Pimblett took umbrage with his opponent’s “Homophobic” word choice and basically telling him to shove off … in so many words.

Eres un come pinga — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 5, 2022

Pretty homophobic don’t ya think mate? What if I actually did? What would u say then? Fucking weirdo u stop using my name for publicity u little bitch stick to being homophobic in ur own country https://t.co/erKkUBgSk6 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) June 6, 2022

Topuria doubled down on his trash talk, claiming his stake as Pimblett’s “Daddy.”

I know that eres un come pinga, that’s why I said it. There is nothing wrong with it, I have never tried it so I don’t know if it’s good or bad but you can keep on enjoy it paddy the baddy, remember I’m your daddy https://t.co/y1IBD8DbYP — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 6, 2022

Finally, Topuria brought up his own undefeated record vs. Pimblett’s prior losses. The two then debated the quality of each other’s records, and shockingly, their was not a consensus on who was the better man.

and you want to talk about something with me ? 12-0 never lost !You dumbass @theufcbaddy https://t.co/xxc69UGOFv — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 6, 2022

Are u for real? Hall broke his hand an everything he wudda smoked him without that an once again got lucky against Jai looking forward to his next fight when his chin gets touched again he goes asleep he needs to worry about all the 145ers he’s avoiding — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) June 6, 2022

I’m avoiding someone? @danawhite doesn’t know what to tell me because everyone is avoiding me you dumbass! — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 6, 2022

It remains to be seen if these two ever actually spar inside the Octagon, rather than online or backstage.

Insomnia

Valentina Shevchenko is getting in work with One Championship Flyweight queen Xiong Jing Nan while in Singapore.

Who would you like to see Fedor Emelianenko face in his final bout?

Fedor Emelianenko said to a Russia news outlet that he’s not interested in Junior Dos Santos matchup.



“No one from Khabib’s team came out to me, and neither did my team. Yes, we are not interested in the fight with Junior dos Santos, primarily because of his last defeat”. pic.twitter.com/21k0gqBIFL — Fedor’s nephew (@FdrNphw) June 6, 2022

Is Dominick Reyes the best fighter riding a three-fight losing streak right now? I’m looking forward to his rebound.

Not gonna lie, It’s been very motivating and a lil tough watching the ufc these last few months. I’ve only fought the best, I’m a down ass mfer, and I have seen the errors of my ways. I have been through my crucible, time to fight my way back to the top. #ufc #fight — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) June 4, 2022

Mike Perry vs. Sean Strickland is a shockingly not shocking beef. I am thoroughly underwhelmed by this development.

A Mike Perry/Sean Strickland feud was not expected but it makes sense pic.twitter.com/IcrgDB7Qci — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 5, 2022

Muhammad Mokaev calls out Jeff Molina after Molina’s close decision win at UFC Vegas 57.

Jeff Molina, stay healthy I wanna fight against you in France (September) or Abu Dhabi (October)

I gonna maul you! @ufc @Mickmaynard2 pic.twitter.com/1CRNOJu5vn — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) June 6, 2022

Sage Northcutt may be returning to action vs. Amir Khan in August.

Let’s do it! The @ONEChampionship August debut Amazon @PrimeVideo card sounds good! This will be an exciting fight for the fans and it would be a pleasure to fight you https://t.co/ZKnOSYh6lW — Sage Northcutt (@sagenorthcutt) June 5, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Having long limbs makes wrapping up the standing d’arce more viable.

Nasty standing D'Arce choke by David "Rocky" Souza at Mega Fight 25 pic.twitter.com/tWcCUDaZs4 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 4, 2022

Moses Dias didn’t waste any time in landing this crushing right in the first exchange of the fight.

Moses Diaz faceplants Carlos Cordoba Fonseca in SIX SECONDS at Combate Global pic.twitter.com/M4H78kBZev — Will (@ChillemDafoe) June 4, 2022

This is about as perfect as intercepting knees come. Brutal collision!

Trey Waters what a knee https://t.co/J1viTN9fUb — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) June 4, 2022

Random Land

Kangaroos really are out here committing random actions of violence.

Midnight Music: For the first time since pre-COVID days, I get to see live music, and I am very pleased.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.