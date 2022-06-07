Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will attempt to kick Father Time in the groin once more when the 42-year-old battle axe locks horns with No. 2-ranked knockout artist, Jiri Prochazka, in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 275, which takes place inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, this weekend (Sat., June 11, 2022). In the co-main event, dominant women’s Flyweight queenpin, Valentina Shevchenko, collides with No. 5-ranked contender, Taila Santos, while Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year” one bout prior.

Before all the face-punching can begin, though, the fighters have promotional responsibilities, the first of which is the official “Media Day,” which will begin promptly in the video player above at approximately 12 a.m. ET tonight (technically, Weds., June 8, 2022).

For those in “The Lion City” the event will take place inside Oriental Ballroom, which is located on the ground floor of the Mandarin Oriental. However, UFC 275 media day is closed to the public so you can’t get inside ... but nothing says you can’t wait outside to see the stars of the show.

UFC 275 media day participants, and their tentative schedules, include:

Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira - 3:30 a.m. ET

No. 2-ranked Light Heavyweight contender, Jiri Prochazka - 12 a.m. ET

Women’s flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko - 4 a.m. ET

No. 4-seeded women’s Flyweight contender, Taila Santos - 12:15 a.m. ET

No. 2-ranked women’s Strawweight contender, Zhang Weili - 3:45 a.m. ET

Former women’s Strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk - 2:30 a.m. ET

No. 8-ranked Flyweight, Rogerio Bontorin - 3:15 a.m. ET

No. 14-seeded Flyweight, Manel Kape - 1 a.m. ET

UFC Featherweight, Seungwoo Choi - 2:15 a.m. ET

UFC Featherweight, Josh Culibao - 1:45 a.m. ET

Staredowns of the top three fights of UFC 275’s PPV main card — Teixeira vs. Prochazka, Shevchenko vs. Santos and Weili vs. Jedrzejczyk — are scheduled for approximately 4:30 a.m. ET, which we will share on MMAmania.com as soon as they become available.

