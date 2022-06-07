Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight talents Ramazan Emeev and Jack Della Maddalena will face off this weekend (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275 inside Singapore Indoor Arena in Kallang, Singapore.

Emeev isn’t likely to overwhelm fight fans with a particularly dynamic performance, but the Russian knows how to win fights. He’s really good at controlling the flow of fights and staying a step ahead, often cruising to somewhat uneventful decision wins in the process. Maddalene, meanwhile, is a rather exciting “Contender Series” product. This is a major step up in competition for the Aussie, but it’s also a clear sign that the UFC is high on the 25 year old’s potential.

Let’s take a closer look at the keys to victory for each man:

Ramazan Emeev

Record: 20-5

Key Wins: David Zawada (UFC Fight Island 7), Sam Alvey (UFC Fight Night 118), Alberto Mino (UFC 224), Maiquel Falcao (M-1 Challenge 65)

Key Losses: Anthony Rocco Martin (UFC Fight Night 163), Danny Roberts (UFC Vegas 40)

Keys to Victory: First and foremost, Emeev is a really solid wrestler. He’s not the type to really force that game in straightforward fashion, however. Instead, Emeev kickboxes smoothly, times his shots well, and generally keeps his opponent guessing as to when the takedown is coming.

The strategy for Emeev is pretty clear-cut here: get on top! Maddalena showed craft and composure far beyond his experience in his debut, so Emeev doesn’t really want to endure extended exchanges ... they probably wouldn’t go well for him.

Luckily, he doesn’t have to. Emeev has the footwork and kicks to hang back an extra step without disengaging entirely. If he’s feinting, kicking, and occasionally sticking a jab, that will be all the persuasion Maddalena needs to get a bit more aggressive. As a result, Emeev’s takedown openings should start to emerge.

Sounds like a pretty typical approach for the Russian, so he should be well-prepared for the talented prospect.

Jack Della Maddalena

Record: 11-2

Key Wins: Pete Rodriguez (UFC 270), Ange Loosa (Contenders Series 2021)

Key Losses: None

Keys to Victory: Maddalena has hands. The young Aussie manages distance really well, initiating offense, pulling just out of range, then immediately stepping back forward with heavy counter punches.

Nine of his wins come via knockout.

Emeev is a tricky customer, more slick than overwhelming with his wrestling. Against a grappler like that, denying the initial entry is so important. Emeev isn’t a Khabib-type wrestler who can turn a crappy shot into a completed takedown — he needs to have his foe’s timing.

Maddalena can greatly improve his odds at successfully defending takedowns by remaining patient and winning the stand up. It’s essential that he doesn’t reach for Emeev. He has to build combinations methodically, touch the body, and perhaps most important, feint early and often.

If Maddalena can control the stand up, the wrestling becomes far less of a threat.

Bottom Line

This is a major test of a young prospect.

Apologies to Emeev, the more experienced and accomplished fighter, but he’s not the A-side here. This bout is all about Maddalena, who impressed enough in his UFC debut to earn a high-profile opportunity on a pay-per-view (PPV) card. It’s a major opportunity for the Australian knockout artist, who can introduce himself to a wider audience and make a big statement about his position at 170 lbs. if he’s victorious.

If Emeev is victorious, it’s not the end of the road for Maddalena or anything so dramatic, just a sign that the prospect needs a slower climb up the ranks. For Emeev, it’s an opportunity to return to the win column and knock off a prospect with a bit of hype. He’s just outside the rankings, so perhaps victory earns him a ranked opponent ... if it’s impressive.

At UFC 275, Ramazan Emeev and Jack Della Maddalena will open the main card. Which man will earn the victory?