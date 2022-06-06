Karl Roberson vs Kennedy Nzechukwu added to UFC Vegas 58 on July 9

It's official. Karl Roberson will face Kennedy Nzechukwu in a light heavyweight bout on July 9 in Las Vegas. #GP pic.twitter.com/0k501vz6C1

A Light Heavyweight bout between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Karo Roberson has been added to the upcoming UFC Vegas 58 event, which is set to go down on July 8, 2022 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Paradigm Sports — Roberson’s sports agency — announced the fight earlier today (Mon., June 6, 2022) on social media.

Both men are in desperate need of a win, with Roberson losing his last three fights to Brendan Allen, Marvin Vettori, and Khalil Rountree Jr. Roberson was finished in all three of those bouts, so another crushing defeat could put his UFC future in question.

As for Nzechukwu, he is on a two fight-skid and was last seen losing to Nicolae Negumereanu via split-decision at UFC 272 earlier this year. Since making his UFC debut in 2019, he has only managed to rack up a 3-3 record.

UFC Vegas 58 will be headlined by a lightweight scrap between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev. In the co-main event, Cody Garbrandt will battle Rani Yahya, while Cynthia Calvillo returns to face Nina Nunes in women's Flyweight action.

