Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili full fight video ahead of UFC 275

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will collide in a highly-anticipated rematch this Saturday night (June 11, 2022) on UFC 275’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card, which will take place inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its first-ever numbered pay-per-view (PPV) event in Southeast Asia with “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sat., June 11, 2022. In UFC 275’s PPV main event, Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will lock horns with No. 2-ranked berserker, Jiri Prochazka, while women’s Flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, tangles with No. 5-seeded Taila Santos in the co-feature. And, of course, Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili will run back their epic 2020 “Fight of the Year,” with the winner likely earning a future Strawweight title shot against division queenpin, Carla Esparza.

Before then, take a look back at their memorable first fight, which went down two years ago at UFC 248. For five rounds, the two former champions went toe-to-toe in what proved to be one of the best stand up battles of 2020.

When it was all said and done, Weili walked away with a razor-thin split decision victory to retain her title. For Jedrzejczyk, it was her fourth loss in as many title fights, putting her record at a paltry 2-4 since 2017. Now, the fearsome striker looks to get back into the mix, while getting revenge on Weili, who later went on to drop her belt to Rose Namajunas.

Headlining UFC 275 will be a Light Heavyweight title fight between division kingpin, Glover Teixeira, and Jiri Prochazka. In UFC 275’s co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s Flyweight title against Taila Santos.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 275 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 275: “Teixeira vs. Prochazka” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

