Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili full fight video ahead of UFC 275

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will collide in a highly-anticipated rematch this Saturday night (June 11, 2022) on UFC 275’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card, which will take place inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Before then, take a look back at their memorable first fight, which went down two years ago at UFC 248. For five rounds, the two former champions went toe-to-toe in what proved to be one of the best stand up battles of 2020.

When it was all said and done, Weili walked away with a razor-thin split decision victory to retain her title. For Jedrzejczyk, it was her fourth loss in as many title fights, putting her record at a paltry 2-4 since 2017. Now, the fearsome striker looks to get back into the mix, while getting revenge on Weili, who later went on to drop her belt to Rose Namajunas.

Headlining UFC 275 will be a Light Heavyweight title fight between division kingpin, Glover Teixeira, and Jiri Prochazka. In UFC 275’s co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s Flyweight title against Taila Santos.

