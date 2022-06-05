Watch Countdown to UFC 275 video for ‘Teixeira vs. Jiri’ on June 11

We’re less than a week away from UFC 275, taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Two titles are on the line: Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka will fight for the light heavyweight title, and Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title against Taila Santos. Also, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili fight again after having the Fight of the Year in 2020. To get you hyped, the UFC has put together this solid Countdown video.

The episode starts with 205 pound champ Glover Teixeira and his long, long road to the title. Teixeira has been fighting professionally for 20 years and has been in the UFC for a decade. A five fight win streak earned him a shot against Jan Blachowicz, and “Old Man Glover” made good on his opportunity to seize the title at 42 years of age.

Across the cage for him on June 11th is Jiri Prochazka, who has spent most of his career fighting in Japan. Now through this Countdown video you get to see what the excitement was about when “Denisa” finally signed with the UFC. It took him just two violent wins in the UFC for the promotion to give him his title shot.

If you don’t know who Taila Santos is, you’re not the only one. Catch up on the women’s flyweight challenger here as she faces her stiffest test ever: six time defending champion Valentina Shevchenko.

And finally, we mentioned Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk having the Fight of the Year in 2020. Countdown to UFC 275 takes us back to that night and shares all the highlights, plus gets a lot of talk from Joanna “Champion” as she prepares for another run at the title she once held with an iron fist.

Enjoy the Countdown to UFC 275 video and make sure to join us on Saturday June 11th for full coverage of the event, including play-by-play and highlights.