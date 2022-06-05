Jorge Masvidal slams ‘diva’ Nate Diaz for UFC stalemate - ‘Just f—king fight!’

There was a time when Jorge Masvidal didn’t see eye-to-eye with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) brass when it came to fight contracts. And while he still admits he doesn’t agree with every single thing the promotion does, he was the recipient of a big contract not too long ago.

According to “Gamebred,” while he is all for fighters standing up to the the powers that be with UFC in regards to money and other issues, he admits there are some fighters that go overboard, including Nate Diaz.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Masvidal blasted his old rival for what he says is nothing more than a fighter going full “diva” by turning down every single fight presented to him.

“I think he’s got too much CTE, probably can’t even f****** understand what they’re putting in front of him,” Masvidal said (via MMA Fighting). “I don’t know. I usually don’t take the UFC’s side for many things, but from what I’ve heard and seen, I’m like, this guy’s just a f****** diva, bro – just f****** fight.”

According to Diaz, however, he’s the one that has been pleading for a fight, putting the blame on UFC matchmakers for his inactivity. Still, it seems both sides can not come to an agreement for what could be the Stockton slugger’s last fight inside the Octagon.

That’s why Masvidal says he wouldn’t mind rematching Diaz and escorting him out of the promotion once and for all, in the process.

“I could sign him off in his last fight if he wants. All that s*** talking he’s been doing lately. I wouldn’t mind breaking his jaw and sending him off to whatever gambling casino he’s going to be fighting at or Indian reservation he’ll be headlining,” he added.

“I don’t mind. But he won’t sign when my name gets brought up again. It’s another ghost-ghost on [UFC executive] Hunter [Campbell], on all the matchmakers for weeks when my name gets brought up. So it’s whatever.”

Masvidal and Diaz went toe-to-toe at UFC 244 in 2019, which saw “Gamebred” defeat Diaz after the cageside doctor decided to stop the fight. In the 31-month gap since then, Diaz has only competed once more, losing to Leon Edwards via unanimous decision at UFC 263, bringing his record to an abysmal 1-3 since 2016.