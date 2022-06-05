‘Confused’ Jairzinho Rozenstruik says he wasn’t knocked out by Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 56

Alexander Volkov picked up a huge technical knockout (TKO) win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Vegas 56 last night (Sat., June 4, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegeas, Nevada in the very first round.

But according to “Bigi Boy,” he was far from knocked out. The “confused” big man says he doesn’t understand why Herb Dean opted to step in and call the fight after “Drago” rocked him with a well-placed strike down the pipe, and then followed it up with several strikes that seemed to have him dazed. Anything short of him in his back with his eyes closed, says Rozenstruik, isn’t a knockout in his book.

“I’m kinda confused on how the fight went and I’m disappointed that it was stopped,” Rozenstruik said on Twitter after the event. “It definitely was a troubling situation, but I was far from giving up the fight. Did someone lay flat on the ground with his eyes shut? That’s what we call a knockout,” he wrote before saying he’d like a quick turnaround.

“Alexander and I basically just started exchanging some heavy strikes. The stuff you all wanted to see! Big up to Alexander Volkov for taking the fight. I’ve no notable damage and I like to fight soon.”

While the stoppage was the center of debate, it seemed that the finish was eventually around the corner for Volkov, who picked up a much-needed win after getting twisted up like a pretzel by Tom Aspinall just three short months ago.

With the defeat, Rozenstruik suffers the first two-fight losing streak of his career and moves to just 1-3 over his last four outings. Since starting his career at a perfect 10-0, which includes four straight knockout wins to begin his UFC journey, “Bigi Boy” has only managed to go a paltry 2-4 since.

As far as whats next for the 34-year old big man — who is currently ranked No. 8 in the Heavyweight division — a quick turnaround could be likely if his services are need to fill the void on a card or step in for an injured fighter.

